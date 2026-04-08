Fortune 100 Enterprise Demand Drives Landmark Listing for the #1 Rated Channel Management and Partner Ecosystem Management Platform, Natively Built on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry.

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the #1 user and analyst-rated channel management and partner ecosystem management platform for technology and manufacturing companies and industry leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM), today announced that its platform is now available for transaction on the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace. The listing reflects direct demand from Fortune 100 customers and debuts with an exceptional 4.9 out of 5.0 star rating based on 667+ verified reviews — making ZINFI one of the highest-rated channel management and partner ecosystem management solutions available on the platform.

What further distinguishes this listing is that ZINFI's AI capabilities are natively built on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry — not bolted on or integrated after the fact — ensuring AI-powered partner intelligence runs within the same enterprise-grade Microsoft trust boundary that Fortune 500 organizations already rely on for security, compliance, and governance.

Key Highlights

4.9/5 Star Rating from 667+ Verified Reviews: One of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the channel management and partner ecosystem management category on Microsoft Marketplace.

One of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the channel management and partner ecosystem management category on Microsoft Marketplace. Fortune 100 Demand-Driven: Multiple Fortune 100 customers directly requested the listing, underscoring ZINFI's position as the enterprise standard for channel partner and partner ecosystem management.

Multiple Fortune 100 customers directly requested the listing, underscoring ZINFI's position as the enterprise standard for channel partner and partner ecosystem management. Natively Built on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry: ZINFI's AI capabilities are purpose-built within Microsoft's AI infrastructure — not bolted on — delivering AI-powered partner intelligence inside the Microsoft enterprise trust boundary.

ZINFI's AI capabilities are purpose-built within Microsoft's AI infrastructure — not bolted on — delivering AI-powered partner intelligence inside the Microsoft enterprise trust boundary. G2 Leader Since 2019: Consecutively recognized as a G2 Leader in channel management and partner relationship management with a 97% Quality of Support rating, 96% Ease of Use, and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 94.

Consecutively recognized as a G2 Leader in channel management and partner relationship management with a 97% Quality of Support rating, 96% Ease of Use, and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 94. 8-Pillar UPM Framework: Covers the complete partner lifecycle — Strategy, Recruitment, Onboarding, Enablement, Marketing, Co-Selling, Incentives, and Profitable Growth Acceleration — in a single unified platform serving both manufacturing channel programs and technology partner ecosystems.

Why This Matters for Channel Leaders and Partner Ecosystem Builders

For manufacturing companies managing complex channel networks and technology vendors building modern partner ecosystems, procurement simplicity and AI-readiness have become non-negotiable requirements at the enterprise level. ZINFI's listing on Microsoft Marketplace — natively built on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry — removes friction from both the buying process and the deployment of AI-powered channel management and partner ecosystem management capabilities. Across all 8 pillars of the UPM framework — Strategy, Recruitment, Onboarding, Enablement, Marketing, Co-Selling, Incentives, and Profitable Growth Acceleration — ZINFI delivers an integrated platform that channel partners, partner ecosystems, and enterprise vendor organizations can rely on at scale.

ZINFI's Partner Orchestration & Ecosystem Management (POEM™) framework, delivered through two enterprise platforms, provides both manufacturing channel leaders and IT partner ecosystem leaders with the operational automation and strategic intelligence needed to drive scalable, profitable growth from their channel programs and partner ecosystems.

"When Fortune 100 customers ask, you move fast — but you also move right. Whether our customers are managing complex manufacturing channel networks or building modern technology partner ecosystems, they need a platform that is enterprise-grade, AI-native, and available where they want to buy it. Being natively built on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry and listed on Microsoft Marketplace puts ZINFI at the intersection of where channel management and partner ecosystem management are heading: deeply integrated, intelligently automated, and built for scale." — Sugata Sanyal, Founder and CEO, ZINFI Technologies, Inc.

About Microsoft Commercial Marketplace

The Microsoft Commercial Marketplace is the world's largest enterprise software marketplace, enabling organizations to discover, try, and purchase trusted cloud solutions through Microsoft's global infrastructure. Listings undergo rigorous validation and are accessible to millions of enterprise buyers worldwide through Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource. ZINFI's inclusion reflects the platform's enterprise readiness, security standards, and validated customer satisfaction at scale — across both manufacturing channel management and technology partner ecosystem management use cases.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is ZINFI's Unified Partner Management (UPM) platform?

A: ZINFI Technologies, Inc. is the industry leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM) and the #1 user and analyst-rated channel management and partner ecosystem management platform for technology and manufacturing companies. The 8-pillar UPM platform — spanning Partner Strategy, Recruitment, Onboarding, Enablement, Marketing, Co-Selling, Incentives, and Profitable Growth Acceleration — enables both manufacturing companies managing complex channel networks and technology companies building modern partner ecosystems to achieve scalable, profitable growth. Learn more at www.zinfi.com.

Q: What is the difference between channel management and partner ecosystem management?

A: Channel management is the term most widely used by manufacturing companies to describe the management of their reseller, distributor, and dealer networks — including channel partners, channel programs, and channel ecosystems. Partner ecosystem management is the term increasingly used by IT and technology companies transitioning toward modern, ecosystem-led, co-sell, and platform-driven go-to-market motions. ZINFI's Unified Partner Management platform is purpose-built to serve both audiences under the POEM™ framework, making it the only platform that addresses the full spectrum from traditional channel management to modern partner ecosystem management.

Q: What is ZINFI.AI?

A: ZINFI.AI (www.zinfi.ai) is an enterprise POEM™ knowledge base and AI-assisted intelligence platform integrating 5,000+ expert articles, the 8 Lifecycle Stages framework, and the 6Ps Assessment Model. It includes a comprehensive directory of 250+ partner technology companies and 100+ top partner consulting firms, helping channel and partner ecosystem leaders make faster, smarter decisions.

Q: What is POEM™?

A: POEM™ stands for Partner Orchestration & Ecosystem Management — ZINFI's strategic framework and brand umbrella covering both channel management and partner ecosystem management. It encompasses operational automation delivered via www.zinfi.com and strategic intelligence delivered via www.zinfi.ai.

Q: Why is ZINFI now listed on Microsoft Marketplace?

A: Multiple Fortune 100 customers directly requested the listing to simplify enterprise procurement through Microsoft's commercial infrastructure. ZINFI's platform is natively built on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, making the Microsoft Marketplace a strategically aligned home for the platform and enabling enterprise buyers to access ZINFI within the Microsoft ecosystem they already rely on.

Q: What makes ZINFI different from other PRM and channel management platforms?

A: ZINFI is the #1 user and analyst-rated channel management and partner ecosystem management platform for technology and manufacturing companies, with a continuous G2 Leader designation since 2019, a 4.9/5 rating from 667+ Microsoft Marketplace reviews, and the only UPM platform natively built on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry. Its 8-pillar framework covers the full partner lifecycle in a single unified platform designed to serve both manufacturing channel programs and modern technology partner ecosystems.

Try ZINFI Free for 30 Days

Explore ZINFI's award-winning channel management and partner ecosystem management platform with a 30-day free trial at www.zinfi.com — no credit card required. For AI-powered channel and partner ecosystem intelligence, visit www.zinfi.ai.

About ZINFI Technologies, Inc.

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. is the industry leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM) and the #1 user and analyst-rated channel management and partner ecosystem management platform for technology and manufacturing companies, delivering enterprise-grade solutions for Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Channel Management, Partner Marketing Management, Partner Ecosystem Management, and Partner Incentives Management. ZINFI's 8-pillar UPM platform — spanning Partner Strategy, Recruitment, Onboarding, Enablement, Marketing, Co-Selling, Incentives, and Profitable Growth Acceleration — enables both manufacturing companies managing complex channel networks and technology companies building modern partner ecosystems to achieve scalable, profitable growth.

ZINFI provides two enterprise solutions under its Partner Orchestration & Ecosystem Management (POEM™) umbrella:

www.zinfi.com — Enterprise workflow automation platform for the complete channel and partner lifecycle: the industry's most comprehensive Unified Partner Management SaaS solution for channel management and partner ecosystem management, consistently rated #1 in customer satisfaction on G2.

www.zinfi.ai — Enterprise POEM™ knowledge base and AI-assisted intelligence platform, integrating 5,000+ expert articles, the 8 Lifecycle Stages framework, and the 6Ps Assessment Model — plus a comprehensive directory of 250+ partner technology companies and 100+ top partner consulting firms — to help channel and partner ecosystem leaders make faster, smarter decisions.

Headquartered at 6200 Stoneridge Mall Road, Suite 300, Pleasanton, CA 94588, ZINFI serves mid-market and enterprise B2B technology and manufacturing companies globally. To explore ZINFI's platform or access channel management and partner ecosystem management best practices resources, visit www.zinfi.com or www.zinfi.ai.

SOURCE ZINFI Technologies, Inc.