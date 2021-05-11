ZINFI Launches an Advanced Microsoft Dynamics 365 Connector

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation UCM Connector app for Microsoft Dynamics 365. The UCM Connector empowers businesses using Dynamics 365 to seamlessly connect with customers, partners and employees in the channel without having to log in to another application or duplicate data entry. Users of the UCM Connector app will have direct access to ZINFI's core UCM solutions, including partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner sales management (PSM).

Users of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 can now enjoy smooth integration with ZINFI UCM solutions for enhanced lead management throughout the customer lifecycle. The new connector provides an intuitive and familiar user experience for ZINFI customers who are already using Dynamics 365 to manage and monitor leads and to generate performance reports and valuable business intelligence. ZINFI customers will also have access to ongoing product enhancements and client-led customizations as they leverage the power of Dynamics 365 to optimize their channel management activities.

"Our UCM platform has featured integration with the installed version of Microsoft Dynamics for several years now, because we know many of our customers routinely use Dynamics to keep track of leads, contacts, accounts, opportunities, registered deals and more," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. "As more enterprises migrate their CRM and ERP operations to Microsoft's cloud-based version of Dynamics, it's essential that they are still able to effortlessly synchronize data and integrate activities with our industry-leading channel management software. ZINFI's Microsoft Dynamics 365 connector app is just the latest enhancement to our comprehensive suite of solutions based on customer feedback, and it reflects our relentless focus on customer-driven innovation and product evolution."

ZINFI's Unified Channel Management innovation encompasses five core state-of-the-art SaaS applications, including partner relationship management automation, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management.

In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, receiving the highest possible (5 out of 5) scores in "Product innovation roadmap," "Pricing strategy," "Supporting products and services" and "Number of employees." The report states, "…what sets ZINFI apart is its commitment to modularity, which makes it equally appropriate for a small to medium-size business (SMB) that is automating its channel management for the first time or a large global manufacturer that is filling gaps or transforming its channel technology." The report also notes ZINFI's "…strong workflow and collaboration tools that optimize processes among ZINFI's agency partners, partners' enterprise customers, and ZINFI's in-house multilingual (14 languages) partner marketing concierge services for lead, campaign, and MDF management."

Later in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in another Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

