ZINFI Releases New Complimentary Guidebook on Mastering Co-Selling

Mastering Co-Selling: Strategies and Insights for Business Growth guides businesses through the process of establishing successful co-selling partnerships, reveals best practices for mutual growth and provides dozens of examples of co-selling in action

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Partner Management (UPM) solutions, today announced that its new guidebook, Mastering Co-Selling: Strategies and Insights for Business Growth, is now available as a complimentary downloadable eBook. The latest in ZINFI's extensive series of free guidebooks on channel marketing and partner ecosystems, the booklet is a complete guide that explains in detail how companies can leverage the transformative practice of co-selling through collaborative partnerships to create more compelling and comprehensive market offerings.

In 10 succinct chapters, Mastering Co-Selling: Strategies and Insights for Business Growth provides readers with a comprehensive overview of co-selling and a wealth of specific information, strategies and insights that companies can apply within their own industry or marketplace, whether they are just starting or looking to optimize existing co-selling initiatives. Areas of focus covered in the guidebook include:

Examples of co-selling

The role of through-channel marketing automation (TCMA ) in co-selling success

The differences between co-selling, cross-selling and co-marketing

Specific strategies for co-selling with partners and the benefits of those strategies

Partnership selling examples, ranging from formal alliances and joint ventures to more informal referral agreements

Details of the co-selling process

How co-selling with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft can expand reach and help partners deliver more valuable integrated solutions

"In today's business climate where markets are increasing interconnected, the ability to adapt to evolving market demands and the readiness to collaborate and innovate will separate the leaders from the followers," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. "That's why ZINFI regards co-selling with partners as a strategic imperative for sustainable development in the digital age. To that end, we created this new guidebook, which gives business professionals a better grasp of co-selling and provides valuable insight, specific strategies and best practices. The guidebook also explains the key role of workflow automation in building a successful and sustainable co-selling initiative. Our goal is to help companies of all kinds and sizes do a better job of fostering relationships that drive sales and enhance customer satisfaction and innovation."

Mastering Co-Selling: Strategies and Insights for Business Growth can be downloaded here: https://www.zinfi.com/guidebooks/mastering-co-selling/

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the partner relationship management (PRM) SaaS application space, providing a comprehensive suite of tools that deliver a hyper-personalized partner journey and enhance the performance and profitability of enterprises operating within partner ecosystems. The ZINFI platform offers six core sets of integrated applications – onboarding, enablement, marketing, selling, incentivization and growth acceleration – which together enable enterprises to amplify their brand reach and achieve profitable growth. Our PRM solutions are deeply rooted in workflow automation, third-party integrations for comprehensive data aggregation, and advanced reporting and analytics, offering brands unprecedented visibility and control. The result is a flexible platform that not only adapts to the unique contours of each brand's strategy, but also anticipates the evolving needs of its partners, ensuring a future-proof solution in a rapidly changing digital marketplace.

