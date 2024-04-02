ZINFI Secures Leadership Spot in G2's Spring 2024 Report for Partner Management Software, Showcasing Unmatched Customer Satisfaction, and Usability

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies Inc., a pioneer in Unified Partner Management (UPM) solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a "Leader" in the G2 Spring 2024 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2, the world's leading business software review platform, has consistently positioned ZINFI in its prestigious leader's quadrant for multiple quarters since 2019. Among the nine providers to earn the leadership designation, ZINFI stands out with satisfaction scores surpassing its closest competitor by a remarkable 23 points.

In this latest report, ZINFI not only received the highest G2 Satisfaction Score of 98, a full 23 points ahead of its nearest competitor in the leader's quadrant but also the highest G2 Score of 85, positioning it 9 points ahead of the nearest leader. This achievement is supported by 528 verified user reviews, resulting in an outstanding G2 Star Rating of 4.9 out of 5 (Source: G2.com, Inc.).

G2's unique algorithm, which synthesizes data from user reviews, online sources, and social networks, calculates scores that reflect real-time customer satisfaction and market presence. Metrics such as ease of use, quality of support, and overall satisfaction play a crucial role in these evaluations, affirming ZINFI's commitment to delivering an exceptional user experience.

Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI, shares, "Our customer-first approach has always been at the core of our operations. The feedback from our users is a testament to our dedication to providing a sophisticated, yet user-friendly partner management platform. We remain committed to enhancing our offerings based on our customers' evolving needs, integrating workflow automation, third-party data aggregation, and advanced analytics for unparalleled visibility and control."

ZINFI's platform facilitates a hyper-personalized partner journey, enabling businesses to expand their brand reach and drive profitable growth through a robust partner ecosystem.

The complete Spring 2024 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software is available for download, offering insights into ZINFI's leading solutions and customer satisfaction.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Partner Marketing (UPM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the partner relationship management (PRM) SaaS application space, providing a comprehensive suite of tools that deliver a hyper-personalized partner journey and enhance the performance and profitability of enterprises operating within partner ecosystems. The ZINFI platform offers six core sets of integrated applications – onboarding, enablement, marketing, selling, incentivization, and growth acceleration – which together enable enterprises to amplify their brand reach and achieve profitable growth. Our PRM solutions are deeply rooted in workflow automation, third-party integrations for comprehensive data aggregation, and advanced reporting and analytics, offering brands unprecedented visibility and control. The result is a flexible platform that not only adapts to the unique contours of each brand's strategy but also anticipates the evolving needs of its partners, ensuring a future-proof solution in a rapidly changing digital marketplace.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Partner Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at https://www.zinfi.com/.

