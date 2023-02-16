ZINFI Releases the Latest "Feet on the Street" Video Podcast on Partner Ecosystems Featuring Industry Expert Larry Walsh, CEO of Channelnomics

Larry Walsh shares his insights into distributor marketing and partner ecosystems with ZINFI CEO Sugata Sanyal on the topic of Collaborating with Distributors to Build Ecosystems.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management solutions that include affiliate marketing management (AMM), partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner incentives management (PIM), along with special guest Larry Walsh channel expert and CEO of Channelnomics, today announced the latest "Feet on the Street" educational video podcast, discussing new ways to collaborate with distributors to build and optimize partner ecosystems.

Feet on the Streets Video Podcast: Collaborating with Distributors to Build Ecosystems.

The seven-chapter video podcast series – which is now available on demand from the ZINFI website, dives into discussing the role that Distribution plays in partner ecosystems, and how they should be newly labeled as Ecosystems 6.0 due to the history of these dynamic environments. As Walsh states, "like ecosystems, the channel was built on the concept of interoperability and collaboration and enhancement of value by combining different products".

In this video podcast, Walsh highlights how the channel relies on Distribution for transactional support, financing, post-sales support, and channel marketing management. He also addresses how even in the world of SaaS, Distributors still play a critical part as trusted advisors due to their solid partner relationships. Walsh concludes, "There is a tremendous value that Distribution has in being the ecosystem for many solution providers looking for products".

Walsh provides small businesses engaging Distribution with some priceless guidance on how to get started with building partner ecosystems and how to engage distributor marketing and sales. The conversation concludes that distribution is not a silver bullet, but it can be a part of the arsenal of channels leveraged for success.

The conversation between these channel experts ends as they discuss globalization challenges for distributor marketing and emerging technologies such as AI and the potential for providing a richer information-gathering experience with significant productivity-enhancing benefits.

