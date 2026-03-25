ZINFI Technologies Once Again Named a "Leader" in G2 Grid® Report for Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Spring 2026

ZINFI Continues to Dominate Customer Satisfaction Rankings with Top Scores in Quality of Support, Ease of Use, and Platform Functionality.

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a leader in Partner Orchestration & Ecosystem Management (POEM™) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a "Leader" in the Spring 2026 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Relationship Management (PRM). This marks another consecutive quarter where ZINFI has secured a top-tier position based on verified user reviews and significant market presence.

According to the Spring 2026 report, ZINFI achieved a 97% Satisfaction Rating for Quality of Support and a 96% Rating for Ease of Use, significantly outperforming category averages. The data reflects ZINFI's commitment to providing a high-performance, intuitive platform that scales across global enterprise partner ecosystems.

"We are incredibly honored to see our customers continue to rate ZINFI as a top-tier leader in the PRM space," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. "The Spring 2026 G2 report highlights our focus on user experience and the 'human-in-the-loop' philosophy that defines our new POEM™ strategy. Seeing a 97% satisfaction rate in support and a 94% Net Promoter Score (NPS) validates our team's hard work in helping our clients build profitable, sustainable partner ecosystems."

Key highlights from the Spring 2026 G2 Grid® Report for ZINFI include:

Exceptional Satisfaction Ratings: Quality of Support: 97% (Category Avg: 93%) Ease of Doing Business With: 96% (Category Avg: 94%) Meets Requirements: 96% (Category Avg: 91%) Ease of Use: 96% (Category Avg: 89%) Ease of Admin: 95% (Category Avg: 89%)

Top-Tier Feature Ratings: Individual Portals: 95% (Category Avg: 90%) Content Repository: 94% (Category Avg: 89%)

Customer Advocacy: Likelihood to Recommend: 97% Net Promoter Score (NPS): 94—one of the highest in the PRM category. Product Direction: 94% of users believe ZINFI is headed in the right direction.



G2's rating methodology uses a unique algorithm to calculate Satisfaction and Market Presence scores based on product reviews from G2 users and third-party data. ZINFI's position in the Leader quadrant is a direct result of its ability to balance robust enterprise-grade governance with a user-centric design that partners actually enjoy using.

ZINFI continues to lead the industry in innovation through two primary digital properties:

www.zinfi.com : The core platform for Unified Partner Management (UPM) , providing enterprise-grade SaaS automation for the entire partner lifecycle.

The core platform for , providing enterprise-grade SaaS automation for the entire partner lifecycle. www.zinfi.ai: The revolutionary new knowledge base dedicated to Partner Orchestration & Ecosystem Management (POEM™), integrating the 8 Lifecycle Stages and the 6Ps Assessment Model to help IT and Manufacturing leaders navigate ecosystem-led growth.

The complete Spring 2026 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Relationship Management Software is available through G2.com. ZINFI offers potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) to test-drive its award-winning platform.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. is a leading innovator in partner management, enabling vendors and their partner organizations to achieve profitable growth worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ZINFI provides state-of-the-art SaaS automation platforms that streamline the entire partner lifecycle. ZINFI's commitment to defining the future of Partner Orchestration & Ecosystem Management (POEM™) is reflected in its consistent top-tier rankings for customer satisfaction and platform usability.

To access more information about POEM™ or ZINFI's award-winning platform, please visit our website. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and the ZINFI Partner Orchestration & Ecosystem Management blog.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What exactly is POEM™, and how does it differ from traditional PRM?

Partner Orchestration & Ecosystem Management (POEM™) represents the evolution from transactional "management" to strategic "orchestration." While traditional Partner Relationship Management (PRM) focuses on administrative tasks like deal registration and lead distribution, POEM™ provides a holistic framework for designing and optimizing complex, multi-party ecosystems using AI-driven insights and a human-in-the-loop methodology.



Who is the primary audience for the ZINFI.AI knowledge base?

ZINFI.AI is purpose-built for leaders and professionals in the IT and Manufacturing sectors. It is designed for Chief Partner Officers, ecosystem architects, and partner managers who are responsible for designing, building, and scaling high-growth ecosystems in industries where technical complexity and global reach are paramount.



What are the "8 Lifecycle Stages" mentioned in the platform?

The 8 Lifecycle Stages provide a comprehensive roadmap for every partner relationship: Strategize, Recruit, Onboard, Enable, Market, Sell, Incentivize, and Accelerate. This structure ensures that organizations have a consistent strategy and set of success metrics for every phase of a partner's journey within the ecosystem.



How does the "human-in-the-loop" approach work in ZINFI.AI?

Unlike "black box" AI systems, ZINFI.AI combines artificial intelligence with human expertise. Every AI-generated recommendation is cross-referenced against a foundation of 5,000+ expert articles and validated by industry-specific logic. This ensures that AI speed is balanced by the judgment and nuance required for high-stakes strategic decisions.



How can I gain access to the April 2026 beta program?

The beta program will open in early April 2026, offering participants access to an expanded suite of POEM™ tools and templates, as well as a deeper knowledge base. Interested organizations can apply for early access directly through the ZINFI.AI website to begin exploring how the framework can enhance their existing technology investments and ecosystem maturity.

SOURCE ZINFI Technologies, Inc.