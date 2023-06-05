ZINFI Technologies Showcases Industry-Leading Channel Management Automation Platform at Forrester's B2B Summit North America in Austin, June 5-7

ZINFI's presence at the Summit highlights growing awareness of the centrality of online marketplaces and partner ecosystems in the customer journey and B2B commerce in 2023

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions that include affiliate marketing management (AMM), partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner incentives management (PIM), today announced that it will be exhibiting at Forrester's B2B Summit North America in Austin, Texas, which will be held in-person and digitally June 5–7, 2023. Conference attendees are invited to stop by Booth #K23 to learn more about ZINFI's modular approach to channel management automation, which allows businesses of all sizes and in every industry to incrementally transform diverse, complex partner ecosystems into high-functioning, profitable revenue streams at scale.

"We're excited to participate in this year's Summit, which comes at an opportune time for business leaders seeking to capitalize on the increasing importance of online marketplaces and partner ecosystems in B2B commerce," said Sugata Sanyal, ZINFI's founder and CEO. "At ZINFI, we have been helping businesses optimize their channel partner programs and drive sustained revenues for more than a decade. Partner networks are more critical than ever for businesses to connect with their customers and grow, but managing those networks has become increasingly complex. We look forward to meeting conference attendees and showing them how organizations of all sizes and industries are taming that complexity by applying a structured approach to their channel programs and to channel management automation."

The B2B Summit North America is an annual event that brings together many of the world's leading brands and sales, marketing and product leaders looking for innovative strategies and processes to help them thrive in rapidly changing market conditions. Over three days, 90 Forrester analysts will present 100 sessions designed to help attendees identify and drive new growth opportunities, accelerate innovation and transform revenue generation in an era marked by economic uncertainty and customer-focused business strategy.

For more information about ZINFI's participation in Forrester's B2B Summit North America or to learn more about its Unified Channel Management platform, please visit booth #K23 at the event

ZINFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Spring 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

ZINFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Spring 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

