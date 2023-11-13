ZINFI Unveils Next-Generation Hyper-Personalized Partner Journey for Accelerated Growth

ZINFI launched its state-of-the-art hyper-personalized partner journey platform. This platform helps organizations streamline onboarding, personalize enablement, boost co-marketing, elevate co-selling, maximize incentives, and accelerate growth.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc. (ZINFI), a leading provider of Unified Partner Management (UPM) solutions, today announced the launch of its state-of-the-art hyper-personalized partner journey platform. The launch is the latest development in ZINFI's innovative approach to partner relationship management, which is set to transform how enterprises engage with their partner ecosystems across the entire partner journey, from initial onboarding and enablement to co-marketing and co-selling and beyond.

The newly launched platform empowers organizations to seamlessly integrate diverse partner management workflows, ensuring a cohesive and personalized experience for every partner, and establishing the conditions for accelerated and sustainable growth. With this latest version of ZINFI's industry-leading UPM platform, enterprises can expect to:

Streamline onboarding: Quickly integrate new and existing partners with efficient program enrollment, contract management, and collaborative business planning.

Personalize enablement: Equip partners with a comprehensive set of sales tools, assets, and educational curricula tailored to each partner's unique pathway within the program.

Boost co-marketing: Execute partner-led and vendor-led campaigns easily, leveraging integrated single-touch or multi-touch strategies for effective lead generation.

Elevate co-selling: Combine single or multiband solutions to drive effective lead management and deal registration, and offer dynamic configure price quote (CPQ) capabilities.

Maximize incentives: Offer partners competitive commissions, market development funds (MDF), and rebates, and track performance metrics across a variety of personalized programs.

Accelerate growth: Foster crowdsourcing among the partner community, and develop a marketplace accessible via the web and a fully mobile application to promote rapid, profitable expansion.

"ZINFI's hyper-personalized partner journey is a game-changer for enterprises looking to fully optimize their partner relationships," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO at ZINFI. "Our platform is designed to streamline partner management at every stage of the partner journey and create a more engaging, productive, and ultimately more profitable partnership ecosystem."

"PRMs make managing partner programs, partner relationships, partner communications, and partner operations more effective for tech vendors. PRMs also automate manual partner marketing, partner enablement, and partner management tasks, enabling individual partner managers to focus more on driving business," said Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Canalys. "These tools often integrate well with other existing business systems such as CRM, marketing automation, content management, ERP, and other channel ecosystem tools, making them a valuable platform for cross-functional teams wanting to streamline internal operations and administration."

This launch marks a significant milestone for ZINFI as it continues to innovate in the UPM space and provide solutions that meet the constantly evolving needs of global enterprises and their partners.

ZINFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Fall 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of genuine, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Partner Marketing (UPM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading partner management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Partner Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through four core state-of-the-art SaaS applications — affiliate marketing management automation, partner relationship management automation, partner marketing management automation and partner incentives management automation. In 26 countries, these four core UPM SaaS applications are also locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Partner Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at https://www.zinfi.com/. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

