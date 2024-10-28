Zingly Announces a Proven, Safe-AI Solution for Banks and Financial Institutions to Drive Revenue Growth with Cost Reduction

AI-driven platform helps financial institutions deliver personalized experiences to maximize customer acquisition, onboarding and wallet share in regulated environments

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zingly.ai, the GenAI and digital-first CX Center provider, unveiled a suite of AI solutions to fuel revenue growth for banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) institutions. These companies face increasingly complex customer inquiries, heightened expectations and pressure to deliver personalized experiences at scale. Zingly harnesses generative AI, improving revenue-driven business outcomes and service efficiency in complex, regulated environments.

"Legacy providers fail to address the diverse range of BFSI customer needs while maintaining compliance. The legacy CCaaS market is reaching saturation, and a new approach is needed to help BFSI organizations build on their digital transformation investments," said Gaurav Passi , founder and CEO of Zingly. "Our Safe-AI solutions, with humans in the loop, enable these institutions to engage more efficiently, scale support, and ensure compliance with complex industry regulations—all while driving key business outcomes like increased wallet share, higher customer lifetime value, and improved service metrics."

Zingly's AI solutions drive measurable business results for financial institutions, delivering up to a 5X increase in sales operations capacity and a 30% improvement in win rates according to Zingly customer data. The core of Zingly's solutions lies in Zingly Rooms , a persistent, always-on digital space that unifies all customer interactions—across chat, voice, video, text, documents, and media.

Rooms provide seamless, 24/7 omnichannel and multimodal engagement. This ensures that every interaction is retained for both customers and representatives, creating relationship continuity in live and async communication, even after hours. Embedded within Rooms are Zingly's deep Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, which are designed to balance Data, GenAI, and humans for a holistic transformation of customer experience.

GenAI Buddy , Zingly's customer-facing AI agent built on Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), shortens sales cycles and increases lead-to-opportunity rates by autonomously managing routine tasks and inquiries leveraging the organization's own data from sources like CRM systems, product catalogs, and core banking systems.

Whether customers are opening new accounts or exploring loan options, Buddy executes with purpose and action, even completing tasks like collecting key information and documents, setting calendar invites, making API calls, and opening service tickets without human intervention. Combining RAG with Buddy's understanding of customer intent and action frameworks minimizes AI hallucinations and keeps customer journeys focused, offering real business value.

Using Natural Language Processing (NLP) and conversational intelligence, Zingly's Relationship AI elevates customer engagement further, intelligently escalating high-value interactions to human agents at critical moments. By identifying intent signals and customer value, Relationship AI improves customer satisfaction (CSAT) while unlocking additional revenue through timely human intervention, driving more impactful and profitable customer journeys.

In addition, Agent Copilot empowers representatives to handle more inquiries independently, boosting productivity and freeing them to focus on high-value activities. By leveraging the entire interaction history and data stored within Rooms, Agent Copilot provides agents with real-time summaries, suggested next steps, and actionable insights. This includes reduced Average Handle Time (AHT), improved First Contact Resolution (FCR), and increased CSAT.

"In today's crowded AI landscape, it's refreshing to see a company like Zingly with a clear, practical vision and delivering real ROI for banks and insurance companies. So much of the AI noise focuses on theory and potential, but Zingly is already helping financial institutions navigate complex, regulated environments with proven solutions that drive both revenue growth and cost efficiency. This reflects how large financial institutions are embracing practical, high-impact AI tools like Zingly to stay competitive and innovate." Gokul Rajaram, Board Member at Coinbase and Pinterest, and former executive at DoorDash and Square.

Together, Rooms, GenAI Buddy, and Relationship AI ensure that Zingly delivers a cohesive, personalized customer experience that drives growth and operational efficiency. This approach empowers agents to accelerate new opportunities, streamline customer onboarding, and re-engage dormant accounts. A recent implementation with a leading financial services institution has resulted in a $200 million increase in account opening and onboarding, demonstrating the tangible impact of AI paired with human agents.

"Zingly's innovative approach to AI in banking and finance customer experience represents a significant leap forward," said Elana Lian, Partner, Dell Technologies Capital. "Their technology strikes a crucial balance, leveraging AI to amplify human agents' strengths in building lasting customer relationships. This strategy not only enhances customer loyalty but also opens up substantial market opportunities. Zingly's solutions have the potential to redefine financial institution-client interactions, making them a standout in a rapidly evolving sector with significant market growth opportunities."

Specific use cases include:

New Customer Acquisition: Zingly enables financial institutions to attract and engage new customers by leveraging data and GenAI to deliver hyper-personalized, seamless experiences across digital channels. Through intelligent outreach and automated workflows, Zingly helps organizations connect with prospective customers at the right moment, turning real-time inbound traffic into conversions and accelerating growth.

Onboarding: Zingly automates and simplifies onboarding, reducing friction and speeding up time-to-value for new customers. With Zingly Rooms, customers can complete complex tasks such as document submission, identity verification, and account setup within a single digital space. At the same time, GenAI Buddy ensures every interaction is smooth, timely, and compliant with industry regulations.

Wallet Share: Zingly empowers financial institutions to transform their service departments into revenue engines by running targeted, proactive campaigns within Zingly Rooms. By utilizing GenAI Buddy and Agent Copilot, institutions can re-engage dormant customers, upsell services like loans or credit products, and deliver personalized offers, all while driving operational efficiency and maximizing wallet share.

Customer Service Automation: Zingly's GenAI Buddy fully manages routine customer inquiries and provides after-hours servicing while maintaining a consistent experience. By automating common interactions such as account inquiries, balance checks, and payment confirmations, GenAI Buddy allows live representatives to focus on complex, high-value engagements that drive business growth and customer loyalty.

Commercial Banking: Zingly empowers relationship managers (RMs) in commercial banking to scale personalization by leveraging AI-driven insights and automation, enabling them to engage with more clients on a daily or weekly basis. Through predictive analytics, RMs can identify opportunities to increase wallet share by offering additional products, such as venture banking services, and capture growth opportunities across client portfolios. Zingly also enhances customer acquisition by allowing RMs to run personalized AI-driven campaigns, driving deeper relationships and expanding revenue potential without the need to increase headcount.

"By seamlessly integrating human expertise with AI insights at critical points, we're transforming customer interactions into revenue-generating experiences in this highly competitive sector," said Passi.

Zingly.ai's latest innovations follow the company's $10 million fundraise earlier this year, led by Dell Technologies Capital, WestWave Capital, Scribble Ventures, Formus Capital, Geekdom Fund, Array Ventures, Firebolt Ventures, Burst Capital and leaders in the CX industry.

About Zingly.ai

Zingly.ai is a leader in AI and digital-first CX technology, helping businesses to transform customer service into a strategic asset that drives growth. By combining generative AI with intuitive communication tools, Zingly.ai enables companies to increase revenue, expand wallet share, and drive operational efficiency while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

