Zinzino AB (publ.): 250 International chefs and sommeliers recognize Zinzino's BalanceOil+ with 2026 Superior Taste Award

Award-winning omega-3 supplement earns international recognition for taste in one of the world's most respected blind sensory evaluations

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 250 internationally renowned chefs and sommeliers have evaluated thousands of products from over 100 countries in one of the world's most respected blind tasting competitions. Among the recipients of the 2026 Superior Taste Award is BalanceOil+ Orange Lemon Mint, Zinzino's flagship omega-3 supplement.

Presented by the International Taste Institute in Brussels, the Superior Taste Award is widely regarded as one of the food and beverage industry's most respected certifications for taste and sensory quality. Products are evaluated anonymously through a rigorous, blind-tasting process by an independent jury that includes Michelin-starred chefs, award-winning sommeliers, and leading culinary experts from around the world.

For Zinzino, the recognition is particularly significant because taste remains one of the biggest challenges within the omega-3 category.

"Consumers increasingly understand the importance of omega-3 nutrition, but taste continues to be a critical factor in long-term product use," said Emmalee Gisslevik, Senior Research & Development Specialist at Zinzino. "Receiving this recognition from an independent international jury of chefs and sommeliers validates our commitment to combining scientific excellence with an enjoyable consumer experience."

"Consumers today expect more from nutrition than ever before. They are looking for solutions that are personalized, scientifically grounded, and enjoyable to use every day," said Chief Marketing Officer Gabriele Helmer. "Operating in more than 100 markets worldwide, Zinzino has helped pioneer the field of test-based personalized nutrition. This international recognition reinforces our belief that scientific innovation, premium quality, and an exceptional consumer experience will define the next generation of personalized nutrition."

Where science meets consumer experience

As the global nutritional supplement market continues to evolve, consumer expectations are changing. Today's consumers are looking not only for scientifically developed products and premium ingredients, but also for products they enjoy incorporating into their daily routines.

Industry experts increasingly recognize consumer experience as an important factor in long-term product usage. Products that successfully combine nutritional value with consumer enjoyment are becoming increasingly important across the wellness and nutrition sectors. BalanceOil+ Orange Lemon Mint was developed to meet these expectations through a unique combination of sustainably sourced fish oil, extra virgin olive oil, and vitamin D. The formulation delivers high levels of EPA and DHA while providing a fresh citrus flavor profile, designed for everyday use.

Continued recognition for product excellence

The 2026 Superior Taste Award marks the second consecutive year that products from Zinzino's BalanceOil family have been recognized by the International Taste Institute. In 2025, both BalanceOil+ Premium and BalanceOil Tutti Frutti received Superior Taste Awards, further reinforcing the consistent sensory quality across the product range.

The latest recognition reflects Zinzino's continued focus on combining scientific innovation, product quality, and consumer experience within the growing personalized nutrition market.

About the Superior Taste Award

Presented by the International Taste Institute in Brussels, Belgium, the Superior Taste Award is one of the world's leading certifications dedicated exclusively to taste evaluation.

Since 2005, the Institute has assessed thousands of products from more than 100 countries through independent blind sensory evaluations. In 2024 alone, more than 2,600 products received Superior Taste Awards after rigorous judging. Products are evaluated on criteria including first impression, aroma, taste, texture, and overall sensory experience. Only products achieving high overall sensory scores receive certification.

About Zinzino

Zinzino is a global direct sales company based in Scandinavia and a pioneer in test-based, personalized nutrition. Operating in more than 100 markets worldwide, the company develops, markets, and sells scientifically based nutritional supplements, skincare, and lifestyle products designed to help individuals better understand and optimize their nutritional habits through personalized nutrition solutions.

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

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