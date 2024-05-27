ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Announcement from the annual general meeting

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB (publ.) held an annual general meeting today, May 27, 2024, where it was mainly decided:

to determine profit and loss accounts and balance sheets for the parent company and the group,

to distribute SEK 3.00 per share for the financial year 2023 and transfer the remaining part of the balanced profit in a new account,

to grant the board and CEO discharge from liability,

to elect Hans Jacobsson as chairman of the board and Staffan Hillberg , Pierre Mårtensson, Ingela Nordenhav and Anna Frick as other board members,

, Pierre Mårtensson, Ingela Nordenhav and as other board members, that a total of SEK 1,180,000 in board fees shall be paid, of which SEK 320,000 to the chairman, SEK 180,000 to each of the other board members, SEK 60,000 to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 30,000 to a member of the audit committee and SEK 25,000 to the chairman of the remuneration committee and 20,000 to a member of the remuneration committee.

to the chairman, to each of the other board members, to the chairman of the audit committee and to a member of the audit committee and to the chairman of the remuneration committee and 20,000 to a member of the remuneration committee. to choose BDO Göteborg AB as audit firm and Katarina Eklund as auditor in charge,

as auditor in charge, to establish principles for the nomination committee in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal before the 2025 annual general meeting,

to issue 110,270 new Zinzino B shares with payment by offsetting the claim to Enhanzz AG,

to give the board the authority to decide on rights issues,

to give the board the authority to decide on targeted issues of a maximum total of 3,000,000 B shares,

shares, to approve the remuneration report presented by the board for 2023,

The complete decisions of the Annual General Meeting are available at the company's head office in Gothenburg .

. It was noted that the required majority of at least 9/10 of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the general meeting was achieved.

Gothenburg on 27 May 2024

The Board of Zinzino

