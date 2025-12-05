ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Zinzino AB changes Certified Adviser to Tapper Partners AB

News provided by

Zinzino

Dec 05, 2025, 05:19 ET

Zinzino AB announces today that the company is changing its Certified Adviser to Tapper Partners AB.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB has entered into an agreement with Tapper Partners AB regarding the role of Certified Adviser. Tapper Partners AB will assume the role of Certified Adviser on December 8, 2025. Until then, DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB will continue to act as the company's Certified Adviser.

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--zinzino-ab-changes-certified-adviser-to-tapper-partners-ab,c4277666

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4277666/bb8c1525a8a99fc3.pdf

2512 Pressrelease Zinzino Change of Certified Adviser EN

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Preliminary sales report November 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 45 %, compared with the previous year. The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased...

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Share subscription due to warrants

In the option program Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2022, 12,000 B shares have been subscribed (series 2022/2027:1). The price per...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Supplementary Medicine

Supplementary Medicine

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics