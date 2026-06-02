ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB (publ.) held its Annual General Meeting today, June 2, 2026, at which the following resolutions were adopted:

To adopt the income statements and balance sheets for the parent company and the Group,

To distribute SEK 6 per share for the 2025 fiscal year and to carry forward the remaining portion of retained earnings,

To discharge the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability,

To elect Hans Jacobsson as Chairman of the Board and Staffan Hillberg, Pierre Mårtensson, and Ingela Nordenhav as the other Board members,

That Board fees shall total SEK 1,280,000, of which SEK 420,000 shall be paid to the Chairman, SEK 215,000 to each of the other Board members, SEK 85,000 to the Chair of the Audit Committee and SEK 50,000 to a member of the Audit Committee, as well as SEK 45,000 to the Chair of the Compensation Committee and SEK 35,000 to a member of the Compensation Committee,

To appoint BDO Göteborg AB as the auditing firm and Katarina Eklund as the lead auditor,

To adopt, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, principles for the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2027 Annual General Meeting,

To issue 152,935 new Zinzino Class B shares with payment by set-off of a receivable to Enhanzz AG,

To issue 6,189 new Zinzino Class B shares with payment by set-off of a receivable to World Class Ventures LLC,

To issue 74,224 new Zinzino Class B shares with payment by set-off of receivables to the company's distributors,

To issue 1,500,000 warrants to employees and others in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal,

To authorize the Board of Directors to decide on rights issues,

To authorize the Board of Directors to decide on directed offerings of a maximum total of 3,800,000 Class B shares,

To approve the remuneration report for 2025 presented by the Board,

The complete resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available at the company's head office in Gothenburg.

It was noted that the required majority of at least 9/10 of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the Annual General Meeting was achieved.

Gothenburg, June 2, 2026

The Board of Directors of Zinzino

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--announcement-from-the-annual-general-meeting,c4356431

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