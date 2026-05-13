GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the option program, Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2022,

50,315 B shares have been subscribed (series 2022/2027:1).

The price per share amounted to SEK 56 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised SEK 2,817,640.

In the option program, Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2022,

15,000 B shares have been subscribed (series 2022/2027:2).

The price per share amounted to SEK 56 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised SEK 840,000.

In the option program, Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2023,

145,000 B shares have been subscribed.

The price per share amounted to SEK 63 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised SEK 9,135,000.

The total number of B-shares increased by 210,315 to 33,772,824.

The total number of shares after the increase was 38,886,216.

The dilution amounted to 0.54 percent. Zinzino's share capital increased to SEK 3,888,621.60.

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--share-subscription-due-to-warrants,c4348514

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