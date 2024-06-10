ZINZINO AB (PUBL): ANNUAL REPORT ENGLISH 2023

News provided by

Zinzino

Jun 10, 2024, 09:27 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB (publ.) announces that the Annual Report for 2023 is now available for download in English at the company's website, www.zinzino.com.

Link to the report:
https://www.zinzino.com/site/GB/en-GB/about/investor-relations/

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
[email protected]

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--annual-report-english-2023,c3997891

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Zinzino now seeks acquisitions in the US and Asia to increase distribution power

Zinzino, a global direct sales company from Scandinavia pioneering personalized nutrition and preventative health, is actively pursuing acquisitions...

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 24%, compared with the previous year. The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

News Releases in Similar Topics