ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2026
Mar 04, 2026, 03:22 ET
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 32 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 32 % and amounted to SEK 281.1 (212.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 5.2 (4.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 32 % to SEK 286.3 (216.9) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – February 2026 increased by 26 % to SEK 568.6 (450.8) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
26-Feb
|
25-Feb
|
Change
|
YTD 2026
|
YTD 2025
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
22.5
|
24.8
|
-9 %
|
50.1
|
50.5
|
-1 %
|
Central Europe
|
81.8
|
57.4
|
43 %
|
171.0
|
126.8
|
35 %
|
East Europe
|
26.2
|
29.0
|
-10 %
|
55.9
|
63.2
|
-12 %
|
South & West Europe
|
50.2
|
37.8
|
33 %
|
97.2
|
82.0
|
19 %
|
The Baltics
|
8.5
|
8.8
|
-3 %
|
18.9
|
19.3
|
-2 %
|
North America
|
67.5
|
32.5
|
108 %
|
109.9
|
53.8
|
104 %
|
South America
|
3.6
|
1.2
|
200 %
|
7.5
|
2.1
|
257 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
18.6
|
19.7
|
-6 %
|
41.7
|
41.2
|
1 %
|
Africa
|
2.2
|
1.5
|
47 %
|
4.1
|
3.0
|
37 %
|
Zinzino
|
281.1
|
212.7
|
32 %
|
556.3
|
441.9
|
26 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
5.2
|
4.2
|
24 %
|
12.3
|
8.9
|
38 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
286.3
|
216.9
|
32 %
|
568.6
|
450.8
|
26 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]
Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]
Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB
