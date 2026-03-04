ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 32 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 32 % and amounted to SEK 281.1 (212.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 5.2 (4.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 32 % to SEK 286.3 (216.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – February 2026 increased by 26 % to SEK 568.6 (450.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 26-Feb 25-Feb Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change The Nordics 22.5 24.8 -9 % 50.1 50.5 -1 % Central Europe 81.8 57.4 43 % 171.0 126.8 35 % East Europe 26.2 29.0 -10 % 55.9 63.2 -12 % South & West Europe 50.2 37.8 33 % 97.2 82.0 19 % The Baltics 8.5 8.8 -3 % 18.9 19.3 -2 % North America 67.5 32.5 108 % 109.9 53.8 104 % South America 3.6 1.2 200 % 7.5 2.1 257 % Asia-Pacific 18.6 19.7 -6 % 41.7 41.2 1 % Africa 2.2 1.5 47 % 4.1 3.0 37 % Zinzino 281.1 212.7 32 % 556.3 441.9 26 % Faun Pharma 5.2 4.2 24 % 12.3 8.9 38 % Zinzino Group 286.3 216.9 32 % 568.6 450.8 26 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-South America: Peru, Colombia

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-february-2026,c4316236

The following files are available for download: