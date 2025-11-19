Zinzino AB (publ.): Interim Report for the third quarter of 2025

Strong sales growth and increased profit margins drive profitability upwards

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to SEK 784.1 (532.8) million, corresponding to 47% (22%) growth compared with the same period last year. In local currencies, revenue for the third quarter increased by 53% compared with the corresponding period last year. EBITDA increased to SEK 109.7 (63.0) million after the EBITDA margin increased to 14.0% (11.8%). The improved EBITDA margin compared to the corresponding period last year was mainly due to stronger gross profit and increased synergies, primarily related to the acquisition of Zurvita. During the quarter, Zinzino also acquired the assets of the US-based direct sales companies Bodē Pro and Truvy to increase distribution power in North America, Latin America, South Korea and Japan.

JULY-SEPTEMBER

Total revenue amounted to SEK 784.1 (532.8) million, corresponding to a growth of 47% (22%)

Gross profit amounted to SEK 277.2 (178.8) million and the gross profit margin was 35.4% (33.6%)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 109.7 (63.0) million and the EBITDA margin was 14.0% (11.8%)

Net profit amounted to SEK 89.4 (42.6) million

Net profit per share after tax before dilution amounted to SEK 2.47 (1.24)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 136.6 (36.9) million

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER

Total revenue amounted to SEK 2,302.2 (1,494.3) million, corresponding to a growth of 54% (21%)

Gross profit amounted to SEK 748.7 (514.1) million and the gross profit margin was 32.5% (34.4%)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 268.2 (177.8) million and the EBITDA margin was 11.6% (11.9%)

Net profit amounted to SEK 200.9 (126.1) million

Net earnings per share after tax before dilution amounted to SEK 5.66 (3.69)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 270.4 (128.3) million

Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 529.2 (321.2) million

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE

Acquisition of Sanki to increase distribution power in North America and South America

Acquisition of 35% of shares in Xion International Group

Launch of Gut Health Test

