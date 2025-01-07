ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2024
News provided byZinzino
Jan 07, 2025, 06:05 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased 34% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2024 increased 25%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 59% and amounted to SEK 239.6 (150.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 5.6 (5.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 58% to SEK 245.2 (155.4) million compared with the previous year.
Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 34% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 683.0 (509.1) million. Total revenue in the Group increased by 34% in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 706.1 (527.9) million.
Accumulated revenue for January – December 2024 increased by 25% to SEK 2200.4 (1766.4) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
24-Dec
|
23-Dec
|
Change
|
Q4 2024
|
Q4 2023
|
Change
|
YTD 2024
|
YTD 2023
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
29,1
|
26,3
|
11 %
|
87,5
|
82,8
|
6 %
|
301,5
|
299,9
|
1 %
|
Central Europe
|
73,2
|
43,7
|
68 %
|
197,5
|
135,2
|
46 %
|
591,9
|
438,3
|
35 %
|
East Europe
|
34,8
|
32,1
|
8 %
|
120,8
|
113,1
|
7 %
|
400,7
|
394,3
|
2 %
|
South & West Europe
|
50,5
|
23,7
|
113 %
|
132,8
|
85,5
|
55 %
|
397,3
|
265,7
|
50 %
|
The Baltics
|
12,0
|
8,2
|
46 %
|
38,3
|
31,2
|
23 %
|
107,7
|
98,0
|
10 %
|
North America
|
21,5
|
10,3
|
109 %
|
66,6
|
42,7
|
56 %
|
200,6
|
110,5
|
82 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
16,8
|
5,1
|
229 %
|
33,7
|
15,4
|
119 %
|
81,2
|
56,4
|
44 %
|
Africa
|
1,7
|
0,9
|
89 %
|
5,9
|
3,2
|
83 %
|
16,8
|
13,2
|
27 %
|
Zinzino
|
239,6
|
150,3
|
59 %
|
683,0
|
509,1
|
34 %
|
2097,7
|
1676,3
|
25 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
5,6
|
5,1
|
10 %
|
23,0
|
18,8
|
22 %
|
102,7
|
90,1
|
14 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
245,2
|
155,4
|
58 %
|
706,1
|
527,9
|
34 %
|
2200,4
|
1766,4
|
25 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information: Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-2024,c4088408
The following files are available for download:
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article