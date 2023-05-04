ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2023
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22% and amounted to SEK 115.9 (95.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 9% and amounted to SEK 5.3 (5.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20% to SEK 121.2 (100.8) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – April 2023 increased by 18% to SEK 514.9 (435.2) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
23-Apr
|
22-Apr
|
Change
|
YTD 2023
|
YTD 2022
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
21.5
|
24.5
|
-12 %
|
95.0
|
104.7
|
-9 %
|
Central Europe
|
29.1
|
19.8
|
47 %
|
120.0
|
78.9
|
52 %
|
East Europe
|
30.5
|
23.8
|
28 %
|
123.1
|
107.2
|
15 %
|
South & West Europe
|
15.6
|
11.0
|
42 %
|
64.6
|
49.2
|
31 %
|
The Baltics
|
7.0
|
5.1
|
37 %
|
28.1
|
23.4
|
20 %
|
North America
|
5.9
|
4.4
|
34 %
|
25.5
|
18.5
|
38 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
5.3
|
5.9
|
-10 %
|
20.9
|
22.3
|
-6 %
|
Africa
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
100 %
|
4.8
|
1.9
|
153 %
|
Zinzino
|
115.9
|
95.0
|
22 %
|
482.0
|
406.1
|
19 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
5.3
|
5.8
|
-9 %
|
32.9
|
29.1
|
13 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
121.2
|
100.8
|
20 %
|
514.9
|
435.2
|
18 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
[email protected]
Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: [email protected]
