ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2024
May 06, 2024, 04:21 ET
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 35 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 34 % and amounted to SEK 155.7 (116.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 54 % and amounted to SEK 8.0 (5.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 35 % to SEK 163.7 (121.2) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – April 2024 increased by 20 % to SEK 618.2 (514.9) million.
|
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
24-Apr
|
23-Apr
|
Change
|
YTD 2024
|
YTD 2023
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
24.7
|
21.5
|
15 %
|
92.8
|
95,0
|
-2 %
|
Central Europe
|
44.9
|
29.3
|
53 %
|
164.4
|
120.2
|
37 %
|
East Europe
|
31.1
|
30.6
|
2 %
|
124.9
|
123.1
|
1 %
|
South & West Europe
|
25.5
|
15.6
|
63 %
|
96.1
|
64.7
|
49 %
|
The Baltics
|
8.1
|
7,0
|
16 %
|
32,0
|
28.1
|
14 %
|
North America
|
15.0
|
5.8
|
159 %
|
50.4
|
25.4
|
98 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
5.3
|
5.2
|
2 %
|
17.6
|
20.8
|
-15 %
|
Africa
|
1.1
|
1,0
|
10 %
|
4.4
|
4.8
|
-8 %
|
Zinzino
|
155.7
|
116.0
|
34 %
|
582.6
|
482.1
|
21 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
8,0
|
5.2
|
54 %
|
35.6
|
32.8
|
9 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
163.7
|
121.2
|
35 %
|
618.2
|
514.9
|
20 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
