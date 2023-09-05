ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2023
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 13 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14 % and amounted to SEK 119.2 (104.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 1 % and amounted to SEK 7.5 (7.6) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13 % to SEK 126.7 (111.9) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – August 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1078.8 (886.3) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
23-Aug
|
22-Aug
|
Change
|
YTD 2023
|
YTD 2022
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
22.5
|
24.5
|
-8 %
|
190.4
|
207.0
|
-8 %
|
Central Europe
|
32.5
|
23.0
|
41 %
|
265.2
|
168.9
|
57 %
|
East Europe
|
26.9
|
24.4
|
10 %
|
249.1
|
208.7
|
19 %
|
South & West Europe
|
19.7
|
12.0
|
63 %
|
154.5
|
99.9
|
55 %
|
The Baltics
|
6.3
|
5.4
|
17 %
|
58.3
|
45.8
|
27 %
|
North America
|
7.1
|
6.7
|
7 %
|
53.6
|
45.9
|
17 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
3.4
|
7.5
|
-55 %
|
37.5
|
50.0
|
-25 %
|
Africa
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
0 %
|
9.0
|
4.9
|
84 %
|
Zinzino
|
119.2
|
104.3
|
14 %
|
1017.6
|
831.1
|
22 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
7.5
|
7.6
|
-1 %
|
61.2
|
55.2
|
11 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
126.7
|
111.9
|
13 %
|
1078.8
|
886.3
|
22 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
