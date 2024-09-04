ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2024
Sep 04, 2024, 04:25 ET
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 39 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 38 % and amounted to SEK 166.4 (120.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 12.3 (7.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 39 % to SEK 178.7 (128.4) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – August 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 1309.4 (1080.3) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
24-Aug
|
23-Aug
|
Change
|
YTD 2024
|
YTD 2023
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
23.7
|
23.6
|
0 %
|
188.6
|
191.6
|
-2 %
|
Central Europe
|
45.5
|
33.4
|
36 %
|
345.4
|
266.0
|
30 %
|
East Europe
|
31.3
|
27.1
|
15 %
|
251.9
|
249.4
|
1 %
|
South & West Europe
|
33.3
|
19,0
|
75 %
|
226.9
|
153.8
|
48 %
|
The Baltics
|
6.7
|
6.6
|
2 %
|
62.2
|
58.5
|
6 %
|
North America
|
15.5
|
6.9
|
125 %
|
113.6
|
53.3
|
113 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
9.1
|
3.2
|
184 %
|
37.3
|
37.3
|
0 %
|
Africa
|
1.3
|
0.8
|
63 %
|
9.6
|
9.0
|
7 %
|
Zinzino
|
166.4
|
120.6
|
38 %
|
1 235,5
|
1018.9
|
21 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
12.3
|
7.8
|
58 %
|
73.9
|
61.4
|
20 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
178.7
|
128.4
|
39 %
|
1309.4
|
1080.3
|
21 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
