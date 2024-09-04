ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 39 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 38 % and amounted to SEK 166.4 (120.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 12.3 (7.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 39 % to SEK 178.7 (128.4) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – August 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 1309.4 (1080.3) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 24-Aug 23-Aug Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change The Nordics 23.7 23.6 0 % 188.6 191.6 -2 % Central Europe 45.5 33.4 36 % 345.4 266.0 30 % East Europe 31.3 27.1 15 % 251.9 249.4 1 % South & West Europe 33.3 19,0 75 % 226.9 153.8 48 % The Baltics 6.7 6.6 2 % 62.2 58.5 6 % North America 15.5 6.9 125 % 113.6 53.3 113 % Asia-Pacific 9.1 3.2 184 % 37.3 37.3 0 % Africa 1.3 0.8 63 % 9.6 9.0 7 % Zinzino 166.4 120.6 38 % 1 235,5 1018.9 21 % Faun Pharma 12.3 7.8 58 % 73.9 61.4 20 % Zinzino Group 178.7 128.4 39 % 1309.4 1080.3 21 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

