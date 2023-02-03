ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JANUARY 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 18%, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 18% and amounted to SEK 120.0 (102.1) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 32% and amounted to SEK 9.1 (6.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 18% to SEK 129.1 (109.0) million compared with the previous year.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

23-Jan

22-Jan

Change

The Nordics

23,1

26,0

-11 %

Central Europe

28,5

18,4

55 %

East Europe

32,8

28,6

15 %

South & West Europe

15,9

12,1

31 %

The Baltics

7,4

6,5

14 %

North America

6,3

4,4

43 %

Asia-Pacific

4,6

5,7

-19 %

Africa

1,4

0,4

250 %

Zinzino

120,0

102,1

18 %

Faun Pharma

9,1

6,9

32 %

Zinzino Group

129,1

109,0

18 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 11:00 the 3rd of February 2023.

