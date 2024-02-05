ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JANUARY 2024

News provided by

Zinzino

05 Feb, 2024, 09:24 ET

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 15%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 17% and amounted to SEK 140.2 (120.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 11% and amounted to SEK 8.1 (9.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 15% to SEK 148.3 (129.4) million compared with the previous year.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

24-Jan

23-Jan

Change

The Nordics

22.6

23.4

-3 %

Central Europe

41,0

28.5

44 %

East Europe

31.8

32.8

-3 %

South & West Europe

21.8

15.9

37 %

The Baltics

8,0

7.4

8 %

North America

10.1

6.3

60 %

Asia-Pacific

3.9

4.6

-15 %

Africa

1,0

1.4

-29 %

Zinzino

140.2

120.3

17 %

Faun Pharma

8.1

9.1

-11 %

Zinzino Group

148.3

129.4

15 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Zinzino and ACN, enter a strategic partnership in Europe, and in connection with it Zinzino carries out a directed new issue of B shares for SEK 10.4 million

Zinzino, the global health and wellness brand from Scandinavia, has entered into a strategic agreement in Europe to partner with North American ACN,...

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2023

Zinzino group total revenue increased 23% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2023 increased 23%, compared to the previous year. The revenue in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.