ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JANUARY 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 57%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 62% and amounted to SEK 228.7 (140.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.7 (8.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 57% to SEK 233.4 (149.0) million compared with the previous year.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 25-Jan 24-Jan Change The Nordics 25.5 22.8 12% Central Europe 69.5 40.9 70% East Europe 34.2 31.8 8% South & West Europe 44.6 22.0 101% The Baltics 10.3 8.0 29% North America 22.2 10.4 113% Asia-Pacific 20.8 4.0 420% Africa 1.6 1.0 60% Zinzino 228.7 140.9 62% Faun Pharma 4.7 8.1 -42% Zinzino Group 233.4 149.0 57%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

