ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JANUARY 2025

Feb 05, 2025, 04:33 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 57%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 62% and amounted to SEK 228.7 (140.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.7 (8.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 57% to SEK 233.4 (149.0) million compared with the previous year.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
25-Jan
|
24-Jan
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
25.5
|
22.8
|
12%
|
Central Europe
|
69.5
|
40.9
|
70%
|
East Europe
|
34.2
|
31.8
|
8%
|
South & West Europe
|
44.6
|
22.0
|
101%
|
The Baltics
|
10.3
|
8.0
|
29%
|
North America
|
22.2
|
10.4
|
113%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
20.8
|
4.0
|
420%
|
Africa
|
1.6
|
1.0
|
60%
|
Zinzino
|
228.7
|
140.9
|
62%
|
Faun Pharma
|
4.7
|
8.1
|
-42%
|
Zinzino Group
|
233.4
|
149.0
|
57%
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
The following files are available for download:
