ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2023
03 Aug, 2023, 05:27 ET
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 35 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 34 % and amounted to SEK 143.9 (107.2) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 5.2 (3.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 35 % to SEK 149.1 (110.5) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – July 2023 increased by 23 % to SEK 950.9 (774.4) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
23-July
|
22-July
|
Change
|
YTD 2023
|
YTD 2022
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
22.8
|
26.4
|
-14 %
|
167.5
|
182.6
|
-8 %
|
Central Europe
|
40.9
|
22.0
|
86 %
|
232.2
|
145.9
|
59 %
|
East Europe
|
35.1
|
24.2
|
45 %
|
222.1
|
184.2
|
21 %
|
South & West Europe
|
23.5
|
13.2
|
78 %
|
135.0
|
87.9
|
54 %
|
The Baltics
|
9.1
|
5.8
|
57 %
|
51.8
|
40.5
|
28 %
|
North America
|
7.4
|
6.5
|
14 %
|
46.5
|
39.1
|
19 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
4.1
|
8.2
|
-50 %
|
34.1
|
42.5
|
-20 %
|
Africa
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
11 %
|
8.2
|
4.1
|
100 %
|
Zinzino
|
143.9
|
107.2
|
34 %
|
897.4
|
726.8
|
24 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
5.2
|
3.3
|
58 %
|
53.5
|
47.6
|
12 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
149.1
|
110.5
|
35 %
|
950.9
|
774.4
|
23 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
