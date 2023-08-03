ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 35 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 34 % and amounted to SEK 143.9 (107.2) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 5.2 (3.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 35 % to SEK 149.1 (110.5) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – July 2023 increased by 23 % to SEK 950.9 (774.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 23-July 22-July Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change The Nordics 22.8 26.4 -14 % 167.5 182.6 -8 % Central Europe 40.9 22.0 86 % 232.2 145.9 59 % East Europe 35.1 24.2 45 % 222.1 184.2 21 % South & West Europe 23.5 13.2 78 % 135.0 87.9 54 % The Baltics 9.1 5.8 57 % 51.8 40.5 28 % North America 7.4 6.5 14 % 46.5 39.1 19 % Asia-Pacific 4.1 8.2 -50 % 34.1 42.5 -20 % Africa 1.0 0.9 11 % 8.2 4.1 100 % Zinzino 143.9 107.2 34 % 897.4 726.8 24 % Faun Pharma 5.2 3.3 58 % 53.5 47.6 12 % Zinzino Group 149.1 110.5 35 % 950.9 774.4 23 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

[email protected]

Certified Adviser:Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3813100/804313435e7ceec9.pdf 2307 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

SOURCE Zinzino