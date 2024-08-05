ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 13 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 10 % and amounted to SEK 159.3 (145.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 91 % and amounted to SEK 10.3 (5.4) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13 % to SEK 169.9 (150.4) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – July 2024 increased by 19 % to SEK 1131.2 (952.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

24-Jul

23-Jul

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

The Nordics

23.4

23.5

0 %

165.0

168.3

-2 %

Central Europe

44.0

41.4

6 %

299.8

232.6

29 %

East Europe

29.4

35.2

-16 %

221.0

222.2

-1 %

South & West Europe

33.3

23.3

43 %

193.6

134.8

44 %

The Baltics

8.1

9.2

-12 %

55.6

51.9

7 %

North America

16.9

7.3

132 %

98.2

46.4

112 %

Asia-Pacific

2.8

4.1

-32 %

28.2

34.1

-17 %

Africa

1.4

1.0

40 %

8.3

8.1

2 %

Zinzino

159.3

145.0

10 %

1069.7

898.4

19 %

Faun Pharma

10.3

5.4

91 %

61.5

53.6

15 %

Zinzino Group

169.6

150.4

13 %

1131.2

952.0

19 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

