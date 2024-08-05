ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2024
Aug 05, 2024, 06:21 ET
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 13 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 10 % and amounted to SEK 159.3 (145.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 91 % and amounted to SEK 10.3 (5.4) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13 % to SEK 169.9 (150.4) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – July 2024 increased by 19 % to SEK 1131.2 (952.0) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
24-Jul
|
23-Jul
|
Change
|
YTD 2024
|
YTD 2023
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
23.4
|
23.5
|
0 %
|
165.0
|
168.3
|
-2 %
|
Central Europe
|
44.0
|
41.4
|
6 %
|
299.8
|
232.6
|
29 %
|
East Europe
|
29.4
|
35.2
|
-16 %
|
221.0
|
222.2
|
-1 %
|
South & West Europe
|
33.3
|
23.3
|
43 %
|
193.6
|
134.8
|
44 %
|
The Baltics
|
8.1
|
9.2
|
-12 %
|
55.6
|
51.9
|
7 %
|
North America
|
16.9
|
7.3
|
132 %
|
98.2
|
46.4
|
112 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
2.8
|
4.1
|
-32 %
|
28.2
|
34.1
|
-17 %
|
Africa
|
1.4
|
1.0
|
40 %
|
8.3
|
8.1
|
2 %
|
Zinzino
|
159.3
|
145.0
|
10 %
|
1069.7
|
898.4
|
19 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
10.3
|
5.4
|
91 %
|
61.5
|
53.6
|
15 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
169.6
|
150.4
|
13 %
|
1131.2
|
952.0
|
19 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
