ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 31 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 32 % and amounted to SEK 140.1 (106.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 6 % and amounted to SEK 7.2 (6.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 31 % to SEK 147.3 (112.8) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – May 2023 increased by 21 % to SEK 662.3 (548.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 23-May 22-May Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change The Nordics 25.7 26.9 -4 % 120.9 131.8 -8 % Central Europe 34.2 20.5 67 % 154.4 99.4 55 % East Europe 34.6 28.6 21 % 157.8 135.7 16 % South & West Europe 25.0 12.2 105 % 89.5 61.3 46 % The Baltics 7.5 6.0 25 % 35.6 29.4 21 % North America 7.2 6.2 16 % 32.6 24.7 32 % Asia-Pacific 4.5 5.0 -10 % 25.3 27.3 -7 % Africa 1.4 0.6 133 % 6.2 2.5 148 % Zinzino 140.1 106.0 32 % 622.3 512.1 22 % Faun Pharma 7.2 6.8 6 % 40.0 35.9 11 % Zinzino Group 147.3 112.8 31 % 662.3 548.0 21 %

Countries in regions:

The Nordics: Denmark , Faroe Island, Finland , Iceland , Norway , Sweden

, Faroe Island, , , , Central Europe : Austria , Germany , Switzerland

: , , East Europe : Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , Poland , Romania

: , , , , South & West Europe : Cyprus , France , Greece , Italy , Luxembourg , Malta , Netherlands , Slovenia , Spain , United Kingdom , Belgium , Ireland , Turkey

: , , , , , , , , , , , , The Baltics: Estonia , Latvia , Lithuania

, , North America : Canada , USA

: , Asia-Pacific : Australia , Hong Kong , India , Malaysia , Singapore , Taiwan , Thailand

: , , , , , , Africa : South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

[email protected]

Certified Adviser:

Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3780512/a9a4a2bddc748166.pdf 2305 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

SOURCE Zinzino