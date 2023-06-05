ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2023
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 31 %, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 32 % and amounted to SEK 140.1 (106.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 6 % and amounted to SEK 7.2 (6.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 31 % to SEK 147.3 (112.8) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – May 2023 increased by 21 % to SEK 662.3 (548.0) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
23-May
|
22-May
|
Change
|
YTD 2023
|
YTD 2022
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
25.7
|
26.9
|
-4 %
|
120.9
|
131.8
|
-8 %
|
Central Europe
|
34.2
|
20.5
|
67 %
|
154.4
|
99.4
|
55 %
|
East Europe
|
34.6
|
28.6
|
21 %
|
157.8
|
135.7
|
16 %
|
South & West Europe
|
25.0
|
12.2
|
105 %
|
89.5
|
61.3
|
46 %
|
The Baltics
|
7.5
|
6.0
|
25 %
|
35.6
|
29.4
|
21 %
|
North America
|
7.2
|
6.2
|
16 %
|
32.6
|
24.7
|
32 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
4.5
|
5.0
|
-10 %
|
25.3
|
27.3
|
-7 %
|
Africa
|
1.4
|
0.6
|
133 %
|
6.2
|
2.5
|
148 %
|
Zinzino
|
140.1
|
106.0
|
32 %
|
622.3
|
512.1
|
22 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
7.2
|
6.8
|
6 %
|
40.0
|
35.9
|
11 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
147.3
|
112.8
|
31 %
|
662.3
|
548.0
|
21 %
Countries in regions:
- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
- Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
[email protected]
Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: [email protected]
