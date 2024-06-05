ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2024
Jun 05, 2024, 04:32 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 24%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23 % and amounted to SEK 172.3 (139.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 31 % and amounted to SEK 9.2 (7.0) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 24 % to SEK 181.5 (146.9) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – May 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 802.2 (661.8) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
24-May
|
23-May
|
Change
|
YTD 2024
|
YTD 2023
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
25.3
|
26,0
|
-3 %
|
118.6
|
121.1
|
-2 %
|
Central Europe
|
49.2
|
34.2
|
44 %
|
214.1
|
154.4
|
39 %
|
East Europe
|
34.7
|
34.0
|
2 %
|
159.5
|
157.1
|
2 %
|
South & West Europe
|
33.2
|
25.0
|
33 %
|
130.2
|
89.6
|
45 %
|
The Baltics
|
8.8
|
7.6
|
16 %
|
40.8
|
35.7
|
14 %
|
North America
|
15.1
|
7,0
|
116 %
|
65.8
|
32.4
|
103 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
4.7
|
4.7
|
0 %
|
22.5
|
25.5
|
-12 %
|
Africa
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
-7 %
|
5.7
|
6.2
|
-8 %
|
Zinzino
|
172.3
|
139.9
|
23 %
|
757.2
|
622.0
|
22 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
9.2
|
7.0
|
31 %
|
45.0
|
39.8
|
13 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
181.5
|
146.9
|
24 %
|
802.2
|
661.8
|
21 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
