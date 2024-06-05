ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 24%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23 % and amounted to SEK 172.3 (139.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 31 % and amounted to SEK 9.2 (7.0) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 24 % to SEK 181.5 (146.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – May 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 802.2 (661.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 24-May 23-May Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change The Nordics 25.3 26,0 -3 % 118.6 121.1 -2 % Central Europe 49.2 34.2 44 % 214.1 154.4 39 % East Europe 34.7 34.0 2 % 159.5 157.1 2 % South & West Europe 33.2 25.0 33 % 130.2 89.6 45 % The Baltics 8.8 7.6 16 % 40.8 35.7 14 % North America 15.1 7,0 116 % 65.8 32.4 103 % Asia-Pacific 4.7 4.7 0 % 22.5 25.5 -12 % Africa 1.3 1.4 -7 % 5.7 6.2 -8 % Zinzino 172.3 139.9 23 % 757.2 622.0 22 % Faun Pharma 9.2 7.0 31 % 45.0 39.8 13 % Zinzino Group 181.5 146.9 24 % 802.2 661.8 21 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

