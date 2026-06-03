ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 14 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14 % and amounted to SEK 312.2 (273.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales amounted to SEK 3.9 (3.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 14 % to SEK 316.1 (277.6) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - May 2026 increased by 23 % to SEK 1,545.9 (1,254.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 26-May 25-May Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change The Nordics 26.2 29.5 -11 % 129.4 129.8 0 % Central Europe 99.2 72.8 36 % 464.4 333.9 39 % East Europe 30.1 36.3 -17 % 141.6 160.6 -12 % South & West Europe 51.1 47.6 7 % 258.5 216.4 19 % The Baltics 9.2 11.3 -19 % 48.1 48.6 -1 % North America 66.6 46.1 44 % 329.3 207.9 58 % South America 3.6 0.8 350 % 18.7 3.9 379 % Asia-Pacific 24.1 27.4 -12 % 117.2 118.4 -1 % Africa 2.1 1.9 11 % 10.5 8.4 25 % Zinzino 312.2 273.7 14 % 1,517.7 1,227.9 24 % Faun Pharma 3.9 3.9 0 % 28.2 26.1 8 % Zinzino Group 316.1 277.6 14 % 1,545.9 1,254.0 23 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-South America: Peru, Colombia

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-may-2026,c4356932

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