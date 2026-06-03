ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2026

News provided by

Zinzino

Jun 03, 2026, 04:00 ET

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 14 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14 % and amounted to SEK 312.2 (273.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales amounted to SEK 3.9 (3.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 14 % to SEK 316.1 (277.6) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - May 2026 increased by 23 % to SEK 1,545.9 (1,254.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

                                   

26-May

                                   

25-May

                                   

Change

                                   

YTD 2026

                                   

YTD 2025

                                   

Change

 

                                   

                                   

The Nordics

                                   

 

 

26.2

 

 

 

29.5

 

 

 

-11 %

 

 

 

129.4

 

 

 

129.8

 

 

 

0 %

 

 

                                   

                                   

Central Europe

                                   

 

 

99.2

 

 

 

72.8

 

 

 

36 %

 

 

 

464.4

 

 

 

333.9

 

 

 

39 %

 

 

                                   

                                   

East Europe

                                   

 

 

30.1

 

 

 

36.3

 

 

 

-17 %

 

 

 

141.6

 

 

 

160.6

 

 

 

-12 %

 

 

                                   

                                   

South & West Europe

                                   

 

 

51.1

 

 

 

47.6

 

 

 

7 %

 

 

 

258.5

 

 

 

216.4

 

 

 

19 %

 

 

                                   

                                   

The Baltics

                                   

 

 

9.2

 

 

 

11.3

 

 

 

-19 %

 

 

 

48.1

 

 

 

48.6

 

 

 

-1 %

 

 

                                   

                                   

North America

                                   

 

 

66.6

 

 

 

46.1

 

 

 

44 %

 

 

 

329.3

 

 

 

207.9

 

 

 

58 %

 

 

                                   

                                   

South America

                                   

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

350 %

 

 

 

18.7

 

 

 

3.9

 

 

 

379 %

 

 

                                   

                                   

Asia-Pacific

                                   

 

 

24.1

 

 

 

27.4

 

 

 

-12 %

 

 

 

117.2

 

 

 

118.4

 

 

 

-1 %

 

 

                                   

                                   

Africa

                                   

 

 

2.1

 

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

11 %

 

 

 

10.5

 

 

 

8.4

 

 

 

25 %

 

 

                                   

                                   

Zinzino

                                   

 

 

312.2

 

 

 

273.7

 

 

 

14 %

 

 

 

1,517.7

 

 

 

1,227.9

 

 

 

24 %

 

 

                                   

                                   

Faun Pharma

                                   

 

 

3.9

 

 

 

3.9

 

 

 

0 %

 

 

 

28.2

 

 

 

26.1

 

 

 

8 %

 

 

                                   

                                   

Zinzino Group

                                   

 

 

316.1

 

 

 

277.6

 

 

 

14 %

 

 

 

1,545.9

 

 

 

1,254.0

 

 

 

23 %

 

 

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-may-2026,c4356932
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