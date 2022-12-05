ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT NOVEMBER 2022

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 13%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% and amounted to SEK 159.6 (140.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 5% and amounted to SEK 5.8 (5.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13% to SEK 165.4 (146.3) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - November 2022 increased by 7% to SEK 1312.6 (1222.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

22-Nov

21-Nov

Change

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Change

The Nordics

27.9

32.0

-13 %

292.0

332.5

-12 %

Central Europe

38.1

24.9

53 %

262.4

205.5

28 %

East Europe

46.1

41.3

12 %

314.3

303.6

4 %

South & West Europe

19.4

15.5

25 %

149.6

129.9

15 %

The Baltics

11.0

10.3

7 %

70.5

68.5

3 %

North America

7.8

4.7

66 %

71.4

45.2

58 %

Asia-Pacific

7.8

11.5

-32 %

71.6

79.6

-10 %

Africa

1.5

0.6

150 %

8.8

0.6

1367 %

Zinzino

159.6

140.8

13 %

1240.6

1165.4

6 %

Faun Pharma

5.8

5.5

5 %

72.0

57.0

26 %

Zinzino Group

165.4

146.3

13 %

1312.6

1222.4

7 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

