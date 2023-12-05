ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT NOVEMBER 2023
05 Dec, 2023, 03:36 ET
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 24 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24 % and amounted to SEK 199.6 (161.2) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 29 % and amounted to SEK 7.6 (5.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 24 % to SEK 207.2 (167.1) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – November 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1609.6 (1314.2) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
23-Nov
|
22-Nov
|
Change
|
YTD 2023
|
YTD 2022
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
29.3
|
28.4
|
3 %
|
274.9
|
292.3
|
-6 %
|
Central Europe
|
50.9
|
38.6
|
32 %
|
399.7
|
263,0
|
52 %
|
East Europe
|
49.8
|
46.1
|
8 %
|
362.3
|
314.2
|
15 %
|
South & West Europe
|
34.5
|
19.6
|
76 %
|
241,0
|
149.7
|
61 %
|
The Baltics
|
14.8
|
11.1
|
33 %
|
91.7
|
70.7
|
30 %
|
North America
|
12.6
|
8,0
|
58 %
|
97.5
|
71.6
|
36 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
6.2
|
7.9
|
-22 %
|
45.8
|
71.7
|
-36 %
|
Africa
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
0 %
|
11.7
|
8.8
|
33 %
|
Zinzino
|
199.6
|
161.2
|
24 %
|
1524.6
|
1 242,0
|
23 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
7.6
|
5.9
|
29 %
|
85,0
|
72.2
|
18 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
207.2
|
167.1
|
24 %
|
1609.6
|
1314.2
|
22 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
[email protected]
Certified Adviser:
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
The following files are available for download:
Share this article