ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT NOVEMBER 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 24 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24 % and amounted to SEK 199.6 (161.2) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 29 % and amounted to SEK 7.6 (5.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 24 % to SEK 207.2 (167.1) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – November 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1609.6 (1314.2) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 23-Nov 22-Nov Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change The Nordics 29.3 28.4 3 % 274.9 292.3 -6 % Central Europe 50.9 38.6 32 % 399.7 263,0 52 % East Europe 49.8 46.1 8 % 362.3 314.2 15 % South & West Europe 34.5 19.6 76 % 241,0 149.7 61 % The Baltics 14.8 11.1 33 % 91.7 70.7 30 % North America 12.6 8,0 58 % 97.5 71.6 36 % Asia-Pacific 6.2 7.9 -22 % 45.8 71.7 -36 % Africa 1.5 1.5 0 % 11.7 8.8 33 % Zinzino 199.6 161.2 24 % 1524.6 1 242,0 23 % Faun Pharma 7.6 5.9 29 % 85,0 72.2 18 % Zinzino Group 207.2 167.1 24 % 1609.6 1314.2 22 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

[email protected]

Certified Adviser:

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

The following files are available for download: