ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT NOVEMBER 2024
Dec 04, 2024, 03:19 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 26 %, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 26 % and amounted to SEK 252.7 (201.1) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 33 % and amounted to SEK 10.0 (7.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 26 % to SEK 262.7 (208.6) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – November 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 1955.9 (1611.0) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
24-Nov
|
23-Nov
|
Change
|
YTD 2024
|
YTD 2023
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
29.0
|
27.9
|
4 %
|
272.0
|
273.6
|
-1 %
|
Central Europe
|
70.9
|
49.9
|
42 %
|
519.2
|
394.5
|
32 %
|
East Europe
|
52.4
|
49.8
|
5 %
|
366.8
|
362.3
|
1 %
|
South & West Europe
|
45.1
|
35.5
|
27 %
|
346.7
|
242.0
|
43 %
|
The Baltics
|
16.2
|
13.0
|
25 %
|
95.7
|
89.8
|
7 %
|
North America
|
25.9
|
15.2
|
70 %
|
179.2
|
100.2
|
79 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
10.8
|
8.3
|
30 %
|
64.2
|
51.3
|
25 %
|
Africa
|
2.4
|
1.5
|
60 %
|
15.0
|
12.3
|
22 %
|
Zinzino
|
252.7
|
201.1
|
26 %
|
1858.8
|
1526.0
|
22 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
10.0
|
7.5
|
33 %
|
97.1
|
85.0
|
14 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
262.7
|
208.6
|
26 %
|
1955.9
|
1611.0
|
21 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-november-2024,c4075440
The following files are available for download:
