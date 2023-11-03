ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2023
03 Nov, 2023, 04:15 ET
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 22 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22 % and amounted to SEK 156.2 (128.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 20 % and amounted to SEK 5.9 (4.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 22 % to SEK 162.1 (133.4) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - October 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1400.5 (1147.2) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
23-Oct
|
22-Oct
|
Change
|
YTD 2023
|
YTD 2022
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
27.3
|
28.5
|
-4 %
|
244.3
|
264.2
|
-8 %
|
Central Europe
|
41.1
|
27.8
|
48 %
|
344.1
|
224.3
|
53 %
|
East Europe
|
30.5
|
30.3
|
1 %
|
311.8
|
268.1
|
16 %
|
South & West Europe
|
28.1
|
16.1
|
75 %
|
208.3
|
130.1
|
60 %
|
The Baltics
|
8.7
|
7,0
|
24 %
|
75.4
|
59.6
|
27 %
|
North America
|
16.2
|
11.6
|
40 %
|
84,0
|
63.6
|
32 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
3.5
|
6.1
|
-43 %
|
44.6
|
63.8
|
-30 %
|
Africa
|
0.8
|
1.1
|
-27 %
|
10.8
|
7.3
|
48 %
|
Zinzino
|
156.2
|
128.5
|
22 %
|
1323.3
|
1 081,0
|
22 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
5.9
|
4.9
|
20 %
|
77.2
|
66.2
|
17 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
162.1
|
133.4
|
22 %
|
1400.5
|
1147.2
|
22 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
[email protected]
Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag
