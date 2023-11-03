ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 22 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22 % and amounted to SEK 156.2 (128.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 20 % and amounted to SEK 5.9 (4.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 22 % to SEK 162.1 (133.4) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - October 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1400.5 (1147.2) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 23-Oct 22-Oct Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change The Nordics 27.3 28.5 -4 % 244.3 264.2 -8 % Central Europe 41.1 27.8 48 % 344.1 224.3 53 % East Europe 30.5 30.3 1 % 311.8 268.1 16 % South & West Europe 28.1 16.1 75 % 208.3 130.1 60 % The Baltics 8.7 7,0 24 % 75.4 59.6 27 % North America 16.2 11.6 40 % 84,0 63.6 32 % Asia-Pacific 3.5 6.1 -43 % 44.6 63.8 -30 % Africa 0.8 1.1 -27 % 10.8 7.3 48 % Zinzino 156.2 128.5 22 % 1323.3 1 081,0 22 % Faun Pharma 5.9 4.9 20 % 77.2 66.2 17 % Zinzino Group 162.1 133.4 22 % 1400.5 1147.2 22 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

[email protected]

Certified Adviser:

Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag

