ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20 % and amounted to SEK 190.0 (157.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 19 % and amounted to SEK 7.4 (6.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20 % to SEK 197.4 (163.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – October 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 1691.7 (1402.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 24-Oct 23-Oct Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change The Nordics 28.8 28.6 1 % 242.7 245.7 -1 % Central Europe 53.7 41.7 29 % 448.1 344.7 30 % East Europe 34.2 31.2 10 % 314,0 312.5 0 % South & West Europe 36.6 26.3 39 % 301.1 206.5 46 % The Baltics 10.1 10,0 1 % 79.6 76.8 4 % North America 19.4 17.1 13 % 153.4 84.9 81 % Asia-Pacific 5.5 2.0 175 % 53.1 43.0 23 % Africa 1.7 0.8 113 % 12.5 10.8 16 % Zinzino 190.0 157.7 20 % 1604.5 1324.9 21 % Faun Pharma 7.4 6.2 19 % 87.2 77.5 13 % Zinzino Group 197.4 163.9 20 % 1691.7 1402.4 21 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

