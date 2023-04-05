ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 18% in Q1 compared with the previous year.

The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% and amounted to SEK 135.4 (119.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales were unchanged and amounted to SEK 9.9 (9.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 12% to SEK 145.3 (129.4) million compared with the previous year.

The group revenue increased with 18% for Q1 2023 compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 393.0 (334.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 23-mar 22-mar Change Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change The Nordics 26.0 32.8 -21 % 72.8 80.3 -9 % Central Europe 35.4 22.2 59 % 90.8 59.1 54 % East Europe 34.6 31.5 10 % 92.6 83.4 11 % South & West Europe 18.7 14.3 31 % 49.0 38.1 29 % The Baltics 7.7 6.7 15 % 21.1 18.3 15 % North America 7.1 5.4 31 % 19.6 14.1 39 % Asia-Pacific 4.5 6.1 -26 % 15.6 16.4 -5 % Africa 1.4 0.5 180 % 3.8 1.4 171 % Zinzino 135.4 119.5 13 % 365.3 311.1 17 % Faun Pharma 9.9 9.9 0 % 27.7 23.3 19 % Zinzino Group 145.3 129.4 12 % 393.0 334.4 18 %

Countries in regions:

The Nordics: Denmark , Faroe Island, Finland , Iceland , Norway , Sweden

, Faroe Island, , , , Central Europe : Austria , Germany , Switzerland

: , , East Europe : Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , Poland , Romania

: , , , , South & West Europe : Cyprus , France , Greece , Italy , Luxembourg , Malta , Netherlands , Slovenia , Spain , United Kingdom , Belgium , Ireland , Turkey

: , , , , , , , , , , , , The Baltics: Estonia , Latvia , Lithuania

, , North America : Canada , USA

: , Asia-Pacific : Australia , Hong Kong , India , Malaysia , Singapore , Taiwan , Thailand

: , , , , , , Africa : South Africa

