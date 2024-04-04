ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 14 % in Q1 compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 9% and amounted to SEK 148.9 (136.2) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased with 1 % and amounted to SEK 9.7 (9.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 9% to SEK 158.6 (146.0) million compared with the previous year.

The group revenue increased with 14 % for Q1 2024 compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 450.4 (393.7) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

24-mar

23-mar

Change

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Change

The Nordics

22.6

26.8

-16 %

66.8

73.6

-9 %

Central Europe

41.7

35.5

17 %

117.8

90.9

30 %

East Europe

32.1

34.6

-7 %

93.3

92.5

1 %

South & West Europe

25.7

18.7

37 %

70.7

49,0

44 %

The Baltics

7.9

7.7

3 %

23.6

21.1

12 %

North America

12.7

7,0

81 %

34.7

19.6

77 %

Asia-Pacific

5,0

4.5

11 %

12.7

15.6

-19 %

Africa

1.2

1.4

-14 %

3.3

3.8

-13 %

Zinzino

148.9

136.2

9 %

422.9

366.1

16 %

Faun Pharma

9.7

9.8

-1 %

27.5

27.6

0 %

Zinzino Group

158.6

146.0

9 %

450.4

393.7

14 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

