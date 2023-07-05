ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased 23% in Q2, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20% and amounted to SEK 127.9 (106.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales were unchanged and amounted to SEK 8.4 (8.4) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 18% to SEK 136.3 (115.3) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 384.0 (308.5) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 23% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 404.5 (329.5) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – June 2023 increased by 20% to SEK 798.2 (663.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 23-Jun 22-Jun Change Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change The Nordics 23.3 24.4 -5 % 71.1 75.9 -6 % 144.7 156.2 -7 % Central Europe 35.8 24.4 47 % 99.2 64.7 53 % 190.1 123.9 53 % East Europe 28.4 24.3 17 % 93.1 76.7 21 % 185.6 160.0 16 % South & West Europe 21.7 12.9 68 % 62.3 36.6 70 % 111.3 74.7 49 % The Baltics 6.8 5.2 31 % 21.4 16.4 30 % 42.5 34.7 22 % North America 6.5 7.9 -18 % 19.3 18.5 4 % 38.9 32.6 19 % Asia-Pacific 4.4 7.1 -38 % 14.3 17.9 -20 % 29.9 34.3 -13 % Africa 1.0 0.7 43 % 3.3 1.8 83 % 7.1 3.2 122 % Zinzino 127.9 106.9 20 % 384.0 308.5 24 % 750.1 619.6 21 % Faun Pharma 8.4 8.4 0 % 20.5 21.0 -2 % 48.1 44.3 9 % Zinzino Group 136.3 115.3 18 % 404.5 329.5 23 % 798.2 663.9 20 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino

[email protected]

Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag

