ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2023
05 Jul, 2023, 05:24 ET
Zinzino group revenue increased 23% in Q2, compared with the previous year
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20% and amounted to SEK 127.9 (106.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales were unchanged and amounted to SEK 8.4 (8.4) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 18% to SEK 136.3 (115.3) million compared with the previous year.
Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 384.0 (308.5) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 23% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 404.5 (329.5) million.
Accumulated revenue for January – June 2023 increased by 20% to SEK 798.2 (663.9) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
23-Jun
|
22-Jun
|
Change
|
Q2 2023
|
Q2 2022
|
Change
|
YTD 2023
|
YTD 2022
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
23.3
|
24.4
|
-5 %
|
71.1
|
75.9
|
-6 %
|
144.7
|
156.2
|
-7 %
|
Central Europe
|
35.8
|
24.4
|
47 %
|
99.2
|
64.7
|
53 %
|
190.1
|
123.9
|
53 %
|
East Europe
|
28.4
|
24.3
|
17 %
|
93.1
|
76.7
|
21 %
|
185.6
|
160.0
|
16 %
|
South & West Europe
|
21.7
|
12.9
|
68 %
|
62.3
|
36.6
|
70 %
|
111.3
|
74.7
|
49 %
|
The Baltics
|
6.8
|
5.2
|
31 %
|
21.4
|
16.4
|
30 %
|
42.5
|
34.7
|
22 %
|
North America
|
6.5
|
7.9
|
-18 %
|
19.3
|
18.5
|
4 %
|
38.9
|
32.6
|
19 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
4.4
|
7.1
|
-38 %
|
14.3
|
17.9
|
-20 %
|
29.9
|
34.3
|
-13 %
|
Africa
|
1.0
|
0.7
|
43 %
|
3.3
|
1.8
|
83 %
|
7.1
|
3.2
|
122 %
|
Zinzino
|
127.9
|
106.9
|
20 %
|
384.0
|
308.5
|
24 %
|
750.1
|
619.6
|
21 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
8.4
|
8.4
|
0 %
|
20.5
|
21.0
|
-2 %
|
48.1
|
44.3
|
9 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
136.3
|
115.3
|
18 %
|
404.5
|
329.5
|
23 %
|
798.2
|
663.9
|
20 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
[email protected]
Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: [email protected]
