ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2024

Zinzino

Jul 03, 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased 24% in Q2, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% and amounted to SEK 148.5 (131.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 5.8 (8.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 10% to SEK 154.3 (139.9) million compared with the previous year.

Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 481.9 (387.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 24% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 505.4 (407.9) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – June 2024 increased by 20% to SEK 959.9 (801.6) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

24-jun

23-jun

Change

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

The Nordics

22.5

23.7

-5 %

73.1

71.2

3 %

141.2

144.8

-2 %

Central Europe

41.8

36.9

13 %

136.7

100.3

36 %

256.2

191.2

34 %

East Europe

32.0

29.8

7 %

97.8

94.4

4 %

191.6

187.0

2 %

South & West Europe

27.4

21.9

25 %

88.0

62.5

41 %

158.6

111.5

42 %

The Baltics

6.8

7.0

-3 %

23.9

21.6

11 %

47.7

42.7

12 %

North America

14.4

6.6

118 %

46.1

19.5

136 %

81.5

39.1

108 %

Asia-Pacific

2.5

4.5

-44 %

12.7

14.4

-12 %

25.1

30.0

-16 %

Africa

1.1

1,0

10 %

3.6

3.4

6 %

6.9

7.1

-3 %

Zinzino

148.5

131.4

13 %

481.9

387.3

24 %

908.8

753.4

21 %

Faun Pharma

5.8

8.5

-32 %

23.5

20.6

14 %

51.1

48.2

6 %

Zinzino Group

154.3

139.9

10 %

505.4

407.9

24 %

959.9

801.6

20 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

