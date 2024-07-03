ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased 24% in Q2, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% and amounted to SEK 148.5 (131.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 5.8 (8.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 10% to SEK 154.3 (139.9) million compared with the previous year.

Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 481.9 (387.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 24% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 505.4 (407.9) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – June 2024 increased by 20% to SEK 959.9 (801.6) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 24-jun 23-jun Change Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change The Nordics 22.5 23.7 -5 % 73.1 71.2 3 % 141.2 144.8 -2 % Central Europe 41.8 36.9 13 % 136.7 100.3 36 % 256.2 191.2 34 % East Europe 32.0 29.8 7 % 97.8 94.4 4 % 191.6 187.0 2 % South & West Europe 27.4 21.9 25 % 88.0 62.5 41 % 158.6 111.5 42 % The Baltics 6.8 7.0 -3 % 23.9 21.6 11 % 47.7 42.7 12 % North America 14.4 6.6 118 % 46.1 19.5 136 % 81.5 39.1 108 % Asia-Pacific 2.5 4.5 -44 % 12.7 14.4 -12 % 25.1 30.0 -16 % Africa 1.1 1,0 10 % 3.6 3.4 6 % 6.9 7.1 -3 % Zinzino 148.5 131.4 13 % 481.9 387.3 24 % 908.8 753.4 21 % Faun Pharma 5.8 8.5 -32 % 23.5 20.6 14 % 51.1 48.2 6 % Zinzino Group 154.3 139.9 10 % 505.4 407.9 24 % 959.9 801.6 20 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

