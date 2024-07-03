ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2024
Jul 03, 2024, 05:23 ET
Zinzino group revenue increased 24% in Q2, compared with the previous year
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% and amounted to SEK 148.5 (131.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 5.8 (8.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 10% to SEK 154.3 (139.9) million compared with the previous year.
Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 481.9 (387.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 24% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 505.4 (407.9) million.
Accumulated revenue for January – June 2024 increased by 20% to SEK 959.9 (801.6) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
24-jun
|
23-jun
|
Change
|
Q2 2024
|
Q2 2023
|
Change
|
YTD 2024
|
YTD 2023
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
22.5
|
23.7
|
-5 %
|
73.1
|
71.2
|
3 %
|
141.2
|
144.8
|
-2 %
|
Central Europe
|
41.8
|
36.9
|
13 %
|
136.7
|
100.3
|
36 %
|
256.2
|
191.2
|
34 %
|
East Europe
|
32.0
|
29.8
|
7 %
|
97.8
|
94.4
|
4 %
|
191.6
|
187.0
|
2 %
|
South & West Europe
|
27.4
|
21.9
|
25 %
|
88.0
|
62.5
|
41 %
|
158.6
|
111.5
|
42 %
|
The Baltics
|
6.8
|
7.0
|
-3 %
|
23.9
|
21.6
|
11 %
|
47.7
|
42.7
|
12 %
|
North America
|
14.4
|
6.6
|
118 %
|
46.1
|
19.5
|
136 %
|
81.5
|
39.1
|
108 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
2.5
|
4.5
|
-44 %
|
12.7
|
14.4
|
-12 %
|
25.1
|
30.0
|
-16 %
|
Africa
|
1.1
|
1,0
|
10 %
|
3.6
|
3.4
|
6 %
|
6.9
|
7.1
|
-3 %
|
Zinzino
|
148.5
|
131.4
|
13 %
|
481.9
|
387.3
|
24 %
|
908.8
|
753.4
|
21 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
5.8
|
8.5
|
-32 %
|
23.5
|
20.6
|
14 %
|
51.1
|
48.2
|
6 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
154.3
|
139.9
|
10 %
|
505.4
|
407.9
|
24 %
|
959.9
|
801.6
|
20 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q2-2024,c4010624
The following files are available for download:
Share this article