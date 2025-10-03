Zinzino AB (publ.): Preliminary Sales Report Q3 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased 48% in Q3, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in September 2025 for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 53 % and amounted to SEK 273.5 (178.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 3.7 (5.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 50% to SEK 277.2 (184..5) million compared with the previous year.

Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 54 % in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 777.3 (504.4) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 48% in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 786.7 (532.8) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – September 2025 increased by 54% to SEK 2,304.9 (1,494.3) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:



Regions, mSEK 25-Sep 24-Sep Change Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change The Nordics 26.5 25.4 4 % 79.6 72.5 10 % 235.1 214.0 10 % Central Europe 93.8 48.7 93 % 242.8 138.6 75 % 657.9 394.4 67 % East Europe 29.4 28.3 4 % 89.7 88.3 2 % 276.2 279.9 -1 % South & West Europe 50.1 38.0 32 % 137.2 104.2 32 % 399.2 264.5 51 % The Baltics 8.9 7.2 24 % 28.6 21.9 31 % 85.3 69.4 23 % North America 41.3 20.3 103 % 129.8 52.6 147 % 382.1 134.0 185 % Asia-Pacific 21.6 9.6 125 % 63.7 22.3 186 % 212.7 47.5 348 % Africa 1.9 1.2 58 % 5.8 4.0 46 % 16.0 10.9 47 % Zinzino 273.5 178.7 53 % 777.3 504.4 54 % 2264.5 1414.6 60 % Faun Pharma 3.7 5.8 -36 % 9.4 28.4 -67 % 40.4 79.7 -49 % Zinzino Group 277.2 184.5 50 % 786.7 532.8 48 % 2304.9 1494.3 54 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

