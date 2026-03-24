GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved on two directed share issues by way of set-off.

According to the resolution, 401,965 new Zinzino B shares have been issued by way of set-off of claims against S&M Nano-Biotechnology S.A DE C.V. The transaction is linked to the previously communicated acquisition of assets and subsidiaries of Sanki on November 8, 2025.

According to the resolution, 69, 621 new Zinzino B shares have been issued by way of set-off of claims against Bodē Pro. The transaction is linked to the previously communicated acquisition of Bodē Pro on September 12, 2025.

Through the directed share issues, the number of B shares in the company increases by a total of 471,586 to a total of 33,521,574. The total number of shares after the increase is 38,634,966.

The dilution amounts to 1.22 percent, calculated on the total number of shares in the company at the time of the directed issues. Zinzino's share capital will increase by a total of SEK 47,159 through the directed issues, from SEK 3,816,338 to SEK 3,863,497.

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--share-subscription-due-to-directed-new-share-issues,c4326030

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