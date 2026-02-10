ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): ZINZINO ANNOUNCES PERU AS NEXT STEP IN ITS GLOBAL EXPANSION

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino is pleased to announce that it will launch its operations in Peru on February 10th, 2026.

Zinzino continues to strengthen its presence in Latin America with the launch of operations in Peru, which has generated monthly sales of approximately SEK 1.5 million through the company's global web shop. The expansion builds on the company's established success in existing Latin American markets, creating strong cross-border synergies for both partners and customers.

Peru offers attractive conditions for direct selling business, with a growing entrepreneurial culture and increasing demand for flexible income opportunities. At the same time, consumer interest in health, preventive care, and personalised nutrition solutions are rising, supporting long-term market potential for Zinzino's science-based concept.

"Peru is a natural next step in our Latin American growth," says Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino. "We see strong potential for our Peruvian Partners to build long-term success with our test-based concept."

The launch will enable Zinzino's Independent Partners to leverage the company's existing regional infrastructure and experience as they develop the business locally. Zinzino's digital platform and business model are well aligned with the Peruvian market, where digital commerce continues to expand and community-driven sales play an important role.

Customer and partner support is coordinated by the Latin American team, supported by the local country manager and regional sales management.

