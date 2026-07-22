Zion Shores Selects Ember Stays as Exclusive Vacation Rental Management Partner

Partnership combines full-service vacation rental management with Ember's co-ownership platform to support resort home sales and long-term operations

WASHINGTON, Utah, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Shores, a private surf community under development in Southern Utah, has selected Ember Stays as its exclusive vacation rental management partner.

Ember Stays will oversee the marketing, booking, guest communication, housekeeping, maintenance coordination and rental operations for participating vacation homes within the community. The partnership is designed to create a consistent experience for homeowners and guests while supporting the long-term hospitality vision of Zion Shores.

Zion Shores

Zion Shores has also partnered with Ember to offer co-ownership on select residences. The combined relationship gives the resort another way to reach vacation home buyers and sell residential inventory, followed by professional property management for homes that enter the vacation rental program.

"Zion Shores needed a partner that understood both resort real estate and the level of hospitality this community will require," said Cody Larkin, CEO of Zion Shores. "Ember gives us another way to connect buyers with ownership opportunities, while Ember Stays brings the local expertise, technology and operational capabilities needed to support homeowners and create a better guest experience."

Located in Washington, Utah, Zion Shores is planned around the largest, most advanced PerfectSwell® surf pool in the world, and two next-generation UNIT® surf pools, including a first-of-its-kind dynamic wave system. Housing the surf technology will be two massive lagoons totaling twelve acres of water surface area. The larger of the two lagoons offers additional water recreation use including swimming, paddle boarding, kayaking and a diving area. The community will include luxury townhomes and larger vacation residences designed around an active, water-focused resort experience.

The partnership reflects Ember's broader approach to working with amenity-driven resort communities. Ember's co-ownership platform gives developers an additional way to sell qualifying inventory by allowing buyers to purchase a deeded share of a vacation home rather than the entire property. Ember's technology simplifies scheduling, trip planning and other key parts of the shared ownership experience.

Through Ember Stays, resort developers and vacation homeowners can also access full-service vacation rental management. Services include listing creation and optimization, distribution across major booking platforms, revenue management, reservations, guest communication, housekeeping, inspections, maintenance coordination, local guest support and owner reporting.

"Resort developers are looking for partners who can support more than one part of the homeowner journey," said Kurt Avarell, CEO of Ember. "By combining Ember's co-ownership platform with Ember Stays' property management capabilities, we can help resorts create another path for selling select inventory and then professionally support those homes after closing. Zion Shores is an important example of how that model can benefit the resort, its homeowners and its guests."

Ember Stays manages a growing portfolio of vacation homes throughout Southern Utah, ranging from resort condominiums to large, amenity-rich homes designed for families and groups. The company was recently ranked the No. 1 vacation rental manager in St. George by Manager-Review.com, with a 4.96 average Airbnb guest rating among the properties included in the ranking.

Ember Stays is continuing to expand its work with resort developers, master-planned communities and individual vacation homeowners. Resorts can partner with Ember Stays for vacation rental management alone or combine those services with Ember's co-ownership platform when appropriate for the project.

About Ember Stays

Ember Stays is a full-service vacation rental management company serving resort communities and vacation homeowners. The company provides marketing, revenue management, reservations, guest communication, housekeeping, maintenance coordination, local operations and owner reporting.

About Ember

Ember is a vacation home co-ownership platform that gives buyers the opportunity to own a deeded share of a luxury vacation home. Ember works with resort developers and homeowners to offer co-ownership as an additional path to purchase, supported by technology that simplifies scheduling and the ongoing ownership experience.

About Zion Shores

Zion Shores is a private surf community under development in Washington, Utah. The community is planned around multiple surf and water amenities, waterfront gathering areas and luxury vacation residences.

SOURCE Ember Stays