ZIONS BANCORPORATION'S BOARD DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCK

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors ("board") authorized a share repurchase for fiscal year 2024 of up to $35 million.

The board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share, payable February 22, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2024.

Additionally, the board declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company's various perpetual preferred shares, as detailed below.

The cash dividend on the following series are payable March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2024:

  • Series A (NASDAQ: ZIONP; CUSIP: 98973A104);
  • Series G (NASDAQ: ZIONO; CUSIP: 989701859);
  • Series I (CUSIP: 989701BD8); and
  • Series J (CUSIP: 989701BF3)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with 2023 net revenue of $3.1 billion and approximately $87 billion of total assets. Founded in 1873, Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

