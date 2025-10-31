ZIONS BANCORPORATION'S BOARD DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCK

News provided by

Zions Bancorporation

Oct 31, 2025, 12:39 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors ("board") declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share. The dividend will be payable November 20, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2025.

Additionally, the board declared the regular quarterly cash dividend on the company's Series A perpetual preferred shares (NASDAQ: ZIONP; CUSIP: 98973A104). The cash dividends on the preferred shares are payable December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2025.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with approximately $89 billion of total assets at December 31, 2024, and annual net revenue of $3.1 billion in 2024. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

SOURCE Zions Bancorporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO PRESENT AT THE BANCANALYSTS ASSOCIATION OF BOSTON CONFERENCE

ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO PRESENT AT THE BANCANALYSTS ASSOCIATION OF BOSTON CONFERENCE

Ryan Richards, Chief Financial Officer of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference at...
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics