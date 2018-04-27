Ziploc® Brand Honors Teachers as Super Heroes with #MoreThanATeacher

RACINE, Wis., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziploc® brand is redefining what it means to be a super hero and honoring teachers around the country. In celebration of National Superhero Day April 28 and National Teacher Day May 8, Ziploc® brand is unmasking a new initiative, #MoreThanATeacher, which calls upon everyone to thank the real-life super heroes among us – teachers – by helping to provide resources to empower teachers and encourage students and the public to recognize the heroic impact they have on our lives.

Reginald Wills, History teacher at Washington Latin Public Charter School in Silver Spring, Maryland Kelli Morrill, Speech teacher at Blue Springs South High School in Pleasant Hill, Missouri Paul Peterson, Technology teacher at Harpursville Middle/High School in Harpursville, New York

To give teachers nationwide extra superpowers, Ziploc® brand is pledging $100,000 to DonorsChoose.org, which will provide 100 teachers across the country with funds for various classroom projects. Purchases of Ziploc® brand products, including its new line inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War, will help support Ziploc® brand's donation. The brand will also drop off Ziploc® brand products featuring Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War designs to each teacher's school.

"The impression teachers make on our world goes beyond anything fictional super heroes do in the movies or comic books – their positive influence sets the stage for generations to come and we're so excited to celebrate real super heroes," said Kelly M. Semrau, Senior Vice President – Global Corporate Affairs, Communication and Sustainability at SC Johnson. "We applaud the great work teachers do every day, and we're looking forward to seeing the recognition students, former students and parents give teachers through this effort."

"Students across America know their teachers are real-life super heroes. DonorsChoose.org is proud to partner with Ziploc to honor these teachers, by bringing their classroom dreams to life on National Superhero Day," said Katie Bisbee, Chief Marketing Officer of DonorsChoose.org.

Ziploc® brand is encouraging people to thank a teacher who changed their life using the hashtag #MoreThanATeacher on social media. To kick off the conversation, Ziploc® brand commissioned portraits to honor three teachers who represent super heroes to former students. The portraits were creatively constructed with Ziploc® brand bags and containers filled with mementos that represent the ways each teacher was a super hero. Ziploc® brand surprised the teachers with an unveiling ceremony alongside these former students, and the teachers will also be featured in a series of videos on Ziploc® brand's social media pages.

The specific teachers honored include:

Wills is just one example of a super hero who has inspired and changed the lives of his students as a 25-year history teacher at Washington Latin Public Charter School in Silver Spring, Maryland. One of his students, Raval, became a writer after Wills gifted her a poetry book. Others found a new perspective on the Civil Rights movement after Wills took them on a field trip to mimic the iconic Freedom Rider experience. Morrill and Peterson's students have equally moving stories about the impact these real-life super heroes have had on their lives.

Ziploc® brand has a longstanding commitment to create innovative, high-quality products and support communities around the country. #MoreThanATeacher is another way the brand is connecting with these communities, specifically teachers, students and parents, to enrich their educational and classroom experiences.

For information on Ziploc® brand products, visit the official Ziploc® brand Facebook fan page at facebook.com/Ziploc

