Zippo Announces First-Ever Annual Founder's Day Sale And Celebration

Founder's Day promotions at select stores across multiple countries, including the US, will run from June 4 – June 12, 2021, culminating at 12:00 a.m. on June 4 for a two-day sale on Zippo.com . Customers can look forward to sitewide discounts (up to 50% off) on fan-favorites including everything from Zippo's durable, refillable Windproof Lighters to its outdoor essentials and rechargeable handwarmers.

"We're thrilled to invite consumers to join in this momentous occasion where we can pay homage to the integrity, enthusiasm and innovative spirit of our beloved founder," said Lucas Johnson, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing at Zippo. "Mr. Blaisdell was a man of great ideas, and the creation of a global holiday like Founder's Day is our way of following in his footsteps to thank fans for their continued support for almost nine decades."

Since its inception in 1932, Zippo continues to expand its breadth of iconic Windproof Lighters to include new styles, finishes, artwork and customizable options. In honor of Founder's Day, Zippo has created an online-exclusive, limited-edition 18K Gold-Plated Windproof Lighter ($200) collectible that is deep-carved and lustre-etched, inspired by the signet ring designed for George G. Blaisdell. Limited to a 10,000-quantity production run, each lighter is consecutively numbered and features the Blaisdell Family Signet and an exclusive Founder's Day bottom stamp. For in-store shoppers at participating retail stores, a second, Black Ice finish version of the lighter ($44.95) will be available, along with a new assortment of 12 alternative, exclusive Windproof Lighter designs, offering more options than ever before.

Collectors, tourists and nearby residents will have an opportunity to purchase the Black Ice Edition Founder's Day Windproof Lighter collectibles at the Zippo/Case Museum and Flagship Store, while supplies last. As an added surprise, Mr. George Duke, grandson of Mr. Blaisdell and the current owner and chairman of the board at Zippo, will be at the Zippo/Case Museum on Saturday, June 5 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. signing collectibles and answering questions. The museum, which focuses on the rich history of two iconic American brands, offers historical and Hollywood exhibits alongside the world-famous Zippo repair clinic and flagship store featuring products from the entire Zippo family of brands.

One of the most recognized brands in the world, Zippo was founded in the fall of 1932 by George G. Blaisdell in Bradford, Pennsylvania, where it has manufactured over 600 million windproof lighters. Except for improvements to the flint wheel and modifications in case finishes, the product remains unchanged and is backed by the company's famous Zippo guarantee – "It works, or we fix it free." ™ Zippo's diverse product line includes lighters, leather goods, eyewear and lighter accessories, butane candle lighters, and a robust line of heat and flame products for outdoor enthusiasts. Zippo markets in over 180 countries and owns Bradford-based W.R. Case and Sons Cutlery Company and Wellsville, NY based Northern Lights a leading designer of luxury candles and artisan accessories. For more information, visit zippo.com.

