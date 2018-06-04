Zips Car Wash Acquires Four Seasons Car Wash

"Our hope is that acquiring Four Seasons shows our commitment to our customers in Georgia, South Carolina and around the country to acquire successful properties that have great reputations and continue to offer excellent, convenient Zips Way service in more cities," said Sam Neely, Chief Financial Officer, Zips Car Wash. "We're excited about the chance to offer our Unlimited Wash Club at these additional sites; bringing more convenience and added value for our most loyal customers," he added.

Zips' newest locations include:

"Our rapid growth over the last 12-16 months has shown us both our strengths and weaknesses as we've transitioned dozens of stores to the Zips Way culture," Neely said. "With each acquisition, we've learned valuable lessons and continued to improve the process for both the team members and our new customers by creating a Transition Team to visit each new market for extensive training to equip team members, update equipment and introduce our Unlimited Clubs," he added.

Zips Car Wash plans additional growth in 2018, with the ultimate goal of truly changing the culture of car washing. "Our goal each day is to do more than just wash cars. Our business model focuses on building leaders, investing in the communities we serve and creating career opportunities in our field," said Neely.

