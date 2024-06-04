ZIPS Car Wash Celebrates 20 Years of Shine with National Folds of Honor Partnership Kick Off

PLANO, Texas, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com) celebrates its 20th Anniversary today by announcing its national partnership with Folds of Honor as the company fulfills its $20,000 Give Back Tour to students sourced by Folds of Honor, a national non-profit organization that supports military families of fallen or injured soldiers. ZIPS extends its anniversary celebration by introducing a new $5 Light Wash – a nod to the brand's humble beginnings – at nearly all 260+ locations and by announcing today on social media the 20 Grand Prize winners in the ZIPS Cheers to 20 Years! Sweepstakes.

ZIPS customers can donate directly to Folds of Honor through a car wash purchase at 260+ ZIPS washes through 11/11/24. Post this We're gearing up to give back to family members of U.S. service members and first responders who have sacrificed for our freedom. Partnering with Folds of Honor, we're donating $1,000 scholarships to 20 students this year to fuel their academic dreams.

"We're honored to commemorate our 20th anniversary with financial gifts in the form of educational scholarships to students across the country through our national partnership with Folds of Honor," said Gene Dinkens, Chief Executive Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "We'll recognize over 20 scholarship recipients in 2024 to honor American heroes and fulfill our $20,000 Give Back Tour commitment to Folds of Honor with the hope that we can make a life changing impact on military families," he added.

The first of many recipients of scholarship monies from ZIPS were recognized last month at an Oklahoma City Baseball Club matchup against the Reno Aces. Will Maynard, son of the Late Army Corporal Aaron Steffen, was the first to be recognized that night. Will's father instilled in him to know the importance of treating people with kindness and spreading compassion always.

Rayden McVey and his father, Lance Corporal McVey were also recognized and given the chance to throw the first pitch at the OKC game. Like his dad, Rayden strives to be respectful and helpful to those in his family and community. Rayden's siblings Asher and Malia are also Folds of Honor scholarship recipients.

ZIPS customers will have an opportunity to donate directly to Folds of Honor through their car wash purchase by adding a $1, $3 or $5 donation to their purchase at any of ZIPS 260+ locations across the country now through Veteran's Day, November 11th, 2024. On key military holidays, ZIPS will give an additional $1 to Folds of Honor for every new ZIPS app download, up to $1,000 per day. ZIPS would like to also encourage customers to give online directly to Folds of Honor any time to support their extensive work to assist military families.

ZIPS Car Wash opened with just two locations in 2004 in rural Arkansas with a $5 wash and has grown to three unique brands operating over 280 locations in 25 states. Most of ZIPS' growth story has occurred through strategic acquisition and development, making ZIPS the largest privately held express car wash chain in the country. As a nod to its roots, ZIPS has brought back its $5 Wash to nearly all its locations as of last month, as a permanent menu item. ZIPS has given away more than 20,000 free car washes this year to celebrate the brand's anniversary, 2,024 prizes in the recent sweepstakes, and will continue to show local support throughout the year as the celebrations continue.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com.

