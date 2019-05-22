Zips Car Wash Acquires Remaining Time to Shine Locations in Tennessee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zips Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com) has acquired the remaining Time to Shine car wash locations in Tennessee. In 2017, Zips Car Wash acquired five locations from Time to Shine in Chattanooga, Crossville, and Knoxville, TN. With this latest acquisition, Zips now owns and operates all of their former locations in Tennessee. The two newest Zips locations in the Knoxville area are located at 592 E. Emory Road in Powell, and at 2935 Miller Place Way in Knoxville.

"We're excited to bring these two remaining Time to Shine stores under our care and into the Zips family," said Kevin Thompson, District Manager for Zips Car Wash in the Knoxville market. "This growth allows us to serve more customers in and around Knoxville, adding value to their investment in our Unlimited Wash Club plans and allowing us reach new customers," he added.

Zips' Unlimited Wash Club will be available for new customers at these two new locations in the coming months. Current Unlimited Wash Club members may now use the new location in Powell and on Miller Place Way as two additional options for unlimited use. Zips Car Wash now operates nine stores in Knoxville and five more in the surrounding area.

"We welcome the chance to get to know a whole new group of customers and to provide a safe, right, fast and friendly car wash experience in different areas of Knoxville," Thompson added.

Time to Shine continues to operate stores in South Carolina and Kentucky.

About Zips Car Wash Zips Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com), headquartered in Little Rock, AR, operates 168 locations in 15 states, including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. Zips Car Wash offers four levels of car wash packages in the convenient form of a ride-thru car wash experience. Zips Car Wash also offers free self-serve vacuums and Unlimited Wash Club Memberships at most locations.

SOURCE Zips Car Wash